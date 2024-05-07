Vauxhall Corsa is the best-selling supermini in the UK in 2024 so far

Opel/Vauxhall Corsa has led the UK supermini segment since the beginning of the year with 10,254 units sold, while the Corsa Electric was the best-selling electric supermini in April 2024. Vauxhall’s car sales volume is up 8% year-on-year, to 33,050 registrations year-to-date, an increase of 2,351 vehicles.

Vauxhall was the second best-selling light commercial vehicle (LCV) manufacturer in April and is the third best-selling brand year-to-date, with 11,867 vans registered so far in 2024, an increase of 14% compared to the same period last year. Vauxhall’s LCV market share has also increased by nearly half a percentage point to 9.76% year-to-date. The Vauxhall Vivaro, produced in Luton, is the best-selling medium van this year with 6,423 registrations.

In the electric van market, Vauxhall tops the April sales charts and is the second best-selling brand year-to-date. The Combo Electric was the best-seller in its segment and the second best-selling electric van overall in April. It is produced at Ellesmere Port, the UK’s first dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing practical and affordable light commercial vehicles for a wide range of personal and professional uses, with Vivaro leading the way in its segment this year. With the Combo Electric also topping its segment in April, it’s fantastic to see our UK-built vehicles proving popular with businesses across the country. In addition, the continued popularity of the Corsa further underlines its status as the UK’s favorite supermini.”