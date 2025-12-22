V8 power meets electric dreams: is the S650E finally the Mustang Hybrid?

The Ford Mustang has spent over six decades culturing a reputation based on the glorious, unrefined roar of a naturally aspirated V8 engine. While the Mustang EcoBoost brought a turbocharged four-cylinder to the party, the Blue Oval’s legendary pony car has successfully dodged electrification like a professional athlete avoiding a drug test. However, the clock is ticking, and the rumors of a Ford Mustang Hybrid are resurfacing with more intensity than ever.

Technically, Ford promised us this car nearly a decade ago. On January 3, 2017, the company announced an ambitious plan to invest $700 million into the Flat Rock Assembly Plant to build high-tech autonomous and electrified vehicles, including a Mustang Hybrid slated for 2020. That deadline came and went, leaving fans with nothing but empty garage spaces and broken dreams. But as of late 2025, the wheels are reportedly turning again.

Sources suggest an S650 hybrid model, internally dubbed the S650E, is currently undergoing technological testing. Whether this mystery machine is a traditional hybrid or a plug-in hybrid remains a closely guarded secret. What we do know is that Ford is doubling down on electrification elsewhere, recently announcing a $5 billion investment in the BlueOval Battery Park and its Louisville plant to produce advanced LFP prismatic batteries. Ford even plans a $30,000 mid-size electric pickup for 2027 that aims to be as fast as an EcoBoost.

The pressure to hybridize the Mustang is largely driven by the European market, where Ford once promised a 100% electrified passenger range by 2030, a goal recently dismissed as “too ambitious”. CEO Jim Farley has already ruled out a fully electric Mustang coupe, likely noticing that the V8 model recently outsold Ford’s entire EV portfolio. This leaves the S650E as the only logical bridge.

Of course, politics could still stall the project. A potential easing of emissions regulations under a Trump administration might tempt Ford to shelf the hybrid once more. Yet, with EVs losing a staggering 58.8% of their value over five years a Mustang Hybrid offering “V8 power with more low-end torque” might be the only way to satisfy both regulators and the purists.