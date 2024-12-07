UK, Peugeot Ceo Linda Jackson wins Guild of Motoring Writers President’s Trophy

Recognising her exceptional contribution to the global automotive industry. Jackson joins an elite group of past recipients and is celebrated for her role in shaping the future of mobility and championing innovation at Peugeot

Linda Jackson honored for outstanding career

Peugeot CEO, Linda Jackson, has been awarded the President’s Trophy by the Guild of Motoring Writers, marking her extraordinary contributions to the global automotive industry. Established in 1991 by Lord David Strathcarron during his term as Guild president, the President’s Trophy celebrates those who have achieved exceptional success in international automobilism. Each year, the Guild president, in consultation with the Guild committee, selects a winner whose career embodies remarkable achievement and influence.

With over 40 years in the industry, Jackson has held roles across the industry. Notably with Finance and Commercial roles at Jaguar, Land Rover and Rover Group in which she went from Regional Financial Manager for Rover Europe in the late 90s to European Sales Finance Director for the MG Rover Group until the end of the year 2004, before joining Groupe PSA in 2005. From there, she worked as Finance Director of Citroën UK, and then of Citroën France, from 2009 to 2010. She became Managing Director of Citroën UK and Ireland in July 2010 before stepping into a global role as CEO of Citroën in 2014. In 2020, Jackson took on her current role as CEO of PEUGEOT.

Jackson also leads Peugeot’s electrification

Since taking the helm, she has driven PEUGEOT’s ambitious transition to electrification, securing the brand’s place as a leader in electric mobility. PEUGEOT now offers the widest range of EVs in its class, featuring nine electric passenger cars and three electric light commercial vehicles, with the new E-3008 as one of the latest models to join the range which is capable of up to 435 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. Under Jackson’s leadership, the brand has announced the 8-year Allure Care programme that offers customers peace of mind when buying an electric PEUGEOT. The brand has also established itself as the UK’s leading e-LCV brand, exemplifying PEUGEOT’S commitment to electrification and ambitions to be the electric leader in Europe.

Reflecting on her recognition, Linda Jackson commented: “It’s an honour to receive the President’s Trophy from the Guild of Motoring Writers. At PEUGEOT, we are reimagining what a sustainable automotive brand looks like, with a clear focus on electrification, customer value, and innovation. Our goal is to be at the forefront of the industry’s shift to all-electric, creating a brand that resonates with the drivers of today and tomorrow.”

Linda Jackson joins Elite list

Jackson joins an elite roster of past recipients, including motorsport legends and automotive icons such as David Richards CBE (2022), Sir Lewis Hamilton (2020), Paddy Hopkirk MBE (2019), and Sir Frank Williams (2017). Jackson’s recognition solidifies her position among these trailblazers, underlining her exceptional impact on the global automotive landscape. The Guild’s president, Nick Mason, commented: “Linda Jackson’s remarkable leadership at Peugeot, and in her previous roles, stands as a testament to her vision, innovation, and dedication to excellence.”

“It’s still rare to see women in the most senior position at automotive manufacturers, and Linda has inspired a new generation of leaders in the process. Under her guidance, Peugeot has reached new heights, and her influence extends far beyond the brand, inspiring progress across the entire automotive industry”. – “The Guild of Motoring Writers is delighted to honour her achievements with the 2024 President’s Trophy. It’s an accolade that reflects her extraordinary contribution to motoring and leadership.”