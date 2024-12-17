UK, new details for new Hydrogen model Vauxhall

Movano HYDROGEN will offer a range of up to 311 miles (WLTP) and a refuelling time of just five minutes. Vauxhall will be the only manufacturer offering two zero emission solutions (BEV & FCEV), enabling van fleets to choose the one that best suits their operational requirements. Available in generously equipped Prime specification, including a 10-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, automatic air conditioning and keyless entry and start. Prices for the Movano HYDROGEN start from £66,450 OTR. Orders for the Vauxhall Movano HYDROGEN will open in spring 2025.

Characteristics of Movano Hydrogen

Vauxhall has announced full pricing and specification for the Movano Hydrogen, the latest addition to the Vauxhall electric and hydrogen vehicle line-up, offering zero exhaust emissions solution with a range of up to 311 miles (WLTP). Available in generously equipped Prime specification, prices start from £66,450 OTR with orders opening in Spring 2025. The Movano Hydrogen benefits from more than 20 years of knowledge in the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles at Vauxhall-Opel and Stellantis. The Movano HYDROGEN will complement the existing Vauxhall line-up of battery electric vans – the Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric. Vauxhall has offered an electric version across its entire LCV model range since 2021.

Equipped with an electric motor producing maximum power of 110kW (150PS) and 410Nm (302 lb.ft) of torque, the Movano HYDROGEN provides smooth and efficient performance. The Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell, rated at 45kW maximum power, is paired with 4 high-pressure cylindrical hydrogen tanks capable of storing 7kg of hydrogen at 700 bar operating pressure. With a range of 311 miles (WLTP), the Vauxhall Movano HYDROGEN is a practical choice for long-distance journeys. Refueling is impressively quick, taking less than five minutes to achieve a full charge. An 11kWh lithium-ion battery provides support when starting or accelerating. The system enables braking energy to be stored and fed into the battery as electricity via the electric motor working as a generator. The battery can also be re-charged in approximately 90 minutes using an 11kW AC charger.

Comfort and convenience

Like the rest of the Movano range, the Movano HYDROGEN is available exclusively in Prime specification. HYDROGEN versions are equipped with an upgraded multimedia navigation system featuring a 10-inch touchscreen with integrated TomTom satellite navigation system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto™, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, Bluetooth® connectivity, and two USB connections. Drivers can also operate the infotainment system via natural voice control for added convenience. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster provides clear and essential driving information at a glance.

The Vauxhall Movano HYDROGEN is designed with convenience and practicality in mind, making it an ideal partner for commercial operations. Interior features include rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering, automatic air conditioning, an electric parking brake and twin-lens door mirrors with electrically adjustable and heated upper mirrors for improved visibility in all conditions. Thoughtful storage solutions, such as two cup holders and a mobile phone compartment in the center of the lower dashboard, enhance daily functionality, as does the addition of keyless entry and go.

For driver and passenger comfort, the Movano HYDROGEN is equipped with a six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support and an armrest, as well as a dual passenger bench seat, ensuring ergonomic seating for long journeys. The inclusion of electric power steering further adds to the ease of handling, making the Movano HYDROGEN both practical and comfortable for everyday use.

Prices of Movano Hydrogen

This year, Vauxhall began UK customer trials of the Vivaro HYDROGEN, which is already sold in left-hand drive (LHD) markets by Vauxhall’s sister brand, Opel, making it the first commercially available production hydrogen van. A range of companies, including some of the UK’s largest fleets, are taking part in the trial ahead of the UK launch of the Movano HYDROGEN.

Prices for the Movano HYDROGEN L3 H2 Panel Van start at £66,450 OTR (exc. VAT, after Plug-in Van Grant), while the L4 H3 Panel Van is available from £68,070 OTR (exc. VAT, after PiVG). Orders are set to open in spring 2025. The L3 H2 Prime 150-hp automatic hydrogen van has a base price of £70,400 (excluding VAT). After PiVG is applied, the final price stands at £66,450 (also excluding VAT). The L4 H3 Prime Panel Van 150PS Auto model, also hydrogen-powered and with automatic transmission, has a slightly higher base price of £72,020 (excluding VAT). The final price, including PiVG, is £68,070 (excluding VAT).