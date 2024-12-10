UK, Citroen announces new C4 & C4 opening of orders

Both models feature an exceptional level of specification, combining stylish design, comprehensive equipment and supreme comfort at an extremely competitive price. New ë-C4 and ë-C4 X are perfectly suited to daily driving, with the ë-C4 and ë-C4 X 54kW battery range up to 264 miles (WLTP) and 258 miles (WLTP) respectively. Prices for New C4 and C4 X start from £22,295 and £24,735 respectively with customer savings of up to £5,600 over the outgoing ë-C4 model.

New Citroens are ready to enter the market

Citroën has announced that New C4 and ë-C4, as well as New C4 X and ë-C4 X, will be open for orders later this week, with customer deliveries due to commence in early 2025. New C4 and C4 X join Citroën’s new line-up, offering a modern and simplified refresh of Citroën’s mid-sized hatchback and saloon. Citroën is committed to electrification with customers being able to choose from the 100kW (136hp) or 115kW (156hp) electric models alongside the Hybrid 100 and Hybrid 136 models of the New C4 and C4 X.

New C4 and C4 X models are versatile, with spacious interiors and practical exterior dimensions. All models display Citroën’s new design identity with the front end undergoing significant changes to incorporate the new brand logo. The rear has also been simplified to contribute to the overall aerodynamic efficiency.

Prices start from £26,295 OTR MRRP for New ë-C4 as Citroën continues to push the boundaries with accessible electric pricing, with New ë-C4 seeing a reduction of over £5,600 versus the outgoing model.

Three different set-up models

New C4 and ë-C4 are available in three trim levels: YOU!, PLUS and MAX. New C4 X and ë-C4 X will be available in PLUS and MAX trim levels only. All models feature an exceptional level of specification, with all versions featuring the new 18-Inch bi-tone ‘Amber’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay™, automatic windscreen wipers and LED lights, rear parking sensors, and dual-zone climate control.

New C4 and C4 X also feature upgraded Advanced Comfort® seats, redesigned to enhance onboard comfort, and supplemented by 15mm thicker foam. Combined with Advanced Comfort® suspension, these seats offer absolute comfort for all occupants.

In addition to the standard specifications of YOU! models, PLUS trim level adds a range of equipment including a reversing camera with Top Rear Vision, electrically folding mirrors and an anti-theft alarm. The infotainment system is also upgraded to the My Citroën Drive Plus system, which includes connected 3D satellite navigation and a new 7-inch driver’s digital display that will offer essential driving information with greater clarity.

Over and above the PLUS trim level, the MAX not only provides an enhanced visual step up with dark tinted rear windows, exclusive Gold ‘Satin’ Colour Clips, and a Silver Chrome lower skid plate, but also a greater level of interior specification. This includes heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic Intelligent Beam Headlights, A front/rear/lateral parking aid, and Adaptive Cruise Control featuring Stop & Go functionality. In addition, MAX brings with it the new ‘Metropolitan Grey’ interior ambience, offering the new-generation Advanced Comfort® Seats but in a lighter palette finished fully in faux leather.

Different motorizations

New ë-C4 and ë-C4 X are available with 100kW (136hp) or 115kW (156hp) electric motors making them particularly suited to daily journeys and long distances. The distinction between the two electric offerings of New ë-C4 and ë-C4 X lies mainly in their range and adaptability to different types of journeys. Versions with the 54kWh battery and 115kW motor are particularly suited to extra-urban travel, offering greater flexibility for longer journeys, whilst the 50kWh battery and 100kW motor versions are an economical solution for everyday journeys in urban and suburban areas.

Citroën is also introducing a hybrid version of New C4 and C4 X, with Hybrid 136 available on both models and Hybrid 100 exclusively on New C4.

Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology is available on New ë-C4 and ë-C4 X. With use of an adaptor that can be purchased as an accessory, the V2L function enables an electric vehicle to supply electricity to external devices, transforming the car into a mobile and flexible power source, which is particularly useful in situations where access to an energy source is limited, such as when travelling or doing outdoor activities.

All prices

For YOU! models we see the following prices. Hybrid 100 ë-DCS6 6-speed automatic: WLTP Range -, CO2 107 g/km, BIK Rate 26%, OTR MRRP £22,295. 100kW Electric with 50kW battery: WLTP Range 219, CO2 0 g/km, BIK Rate 2%, OTR MRRP £26,295.

As for the PLUS version, on the other hand, the prices are as follows. PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic: WLTP Range -, CO2 134 g/km, BIK Rate 31%, OTR MRRP £23,385. Hybrid 136 ë-DCS6 6-speed automatic: WLTP Range -, CO2 107 g/km, BIK Rate 26%, OTR MRRP £24,735. 100kW Electric with 50kW battery: WLTP Range 219, CO2 0 g/km, BIK Rate 2%, OTR MRRP £27,360.

Finally, for the MAX model we find, PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic: WLTP Range -, CO2 135 g/km, BIK Rate 32%, OTR MRRP £25,275. Hybrid 136 ë-DCS6 6-speed automatic: WLTP Range -, CO2 107 g/km, BIK Rate 26%, OTR MRRP £26,625. 115kW Electric with 54kW battery: WLTP Range 257, CO2 0 g/km, BIK Rate 2%, OTR MRRP £30,150

As for the new C4 X & ë-C4 X models we see prices for the following models. For PLUS, Hybrid 136 ë-DCS6 6-speed automatic: WLTP Range -, CO2 106 g/km, BIK Rate 26%, OTR MRRP £24,735 e 100kW Electric with 50kW battery: WLTP Range 222, CO2 0 g/km, BIK Rate 2%, OTR MRRP £27,360. While for the MAX version, Hybrid 136 ë-DCS6 6-speed automatic: WLTP Range -, CO2 107 g/km, BIK Rate 26%, OTR MRRP £26,625. 115kW Electric with 54kW battery: WLTP Range 222, CO2 0 g/km, BIK Rate 2%, OTR MRRP £30,150