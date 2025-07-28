Tyler, The Creator’s Ferrari F40 makes a cameo in one of his music videos

Tyler, The Creator’s car collection has gained its most prestigious addition: a stunning Ferrari F40. The American rapper, who is also a producer, actor, and fashion designer, is known for his eclectic and unconventional style, earning him recognition as one of the most influential artists of his generation. But today, it’s not his music making headlines: it’s horsepower. And not just any car, but one of the most beloved Ferraris ever made.

The Ferrari F40 made its official debut in the music video for “Stop Playing With Me,” alongside notable figures like LeBron James and Pusha-T. A cameo that immediately caught enthusiasts’ attention, not only for the star-studded cast but especially for those unmistakable red lines that made automotive history.

Launched in 1987, the Ferrari F40 is an absolute masterpiece, widely considered the ultimate dream car. It’s no coincidence that it’s often mentioned alongside legendary models like the 250 GTO or 330 P4. Enzo Ferrari himself was deeply attached to it, and notably, it was the last Prancing Horse to be born under his direct supervision. Many consider it his spiritual testament on four wheels.

Its design, penned by Pininfarina, still turns heads today: sleek, aggressive, essential, with those NACA air ducts and the imposing rear wing that look like they came straight from a racing prototype. Despite its extreme appearance, the aesthetic balance remains flawless. Every detail serves performance, but also pure beauty.

Under the rear hood, the F40 conceals a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8, capable of unleashing 478 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and maximum torque of 577 Nm. Numbers that remain impressive even today, especially when paired with a dry weight of just 1,100 kg, achieved through extensive use of composite materials and a spartan interior stripped of any superfluous elements.

At the time of its launch, it was the world’s fastest production car, with a top speed of 201 mph (324 km/h). But beyond the numbers, what truly strikes you is the raw, authentic driving experience, free of electronic filters, capable of delivering genuine, physical emotions that are essential for those who truly love to drive.