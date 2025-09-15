Two low-mileage Alfa Romeo 8Cs up for auction in California

In California, two modern Alfa Romeos are drawing the attention of enthusiasts thanks to their virtually new condition and incredibly low mileage. Between 2008 and 2010, only 500 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione coupés were produced, with just 90 officially destined for the U.S. market. To this limited run were added 500 units of the 8C Spider, the open-top version, with only 35 delivered stateside. These rare production numbers and pristine condition make both models highly desirable to collectors and Alfa Romeo fans.

Two ultra-low-mileage Alfa Romeo 8Cs, including a coupé, head to auction in California

A wealthy American Alfa Romeo enthusiast purchased one of each and had them shipped directly from the dealership to his private museum, where they have remained until today. The odometer on the Alfa Romeo 8C Spider shows just 19 miles (31 km), while the Competizione has clocked an even lower 10 miles (16 km). In essence, both cars still carry what’s considered delivery mileage.

The Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione and 8C Spider may not feature gullwing doors or a mid-mounted engine like the new Alfa Romeo 33, but upon their debuts at the 2006 and 2008 auto shows they were celebrated as two of the most beautiful cars in the world, a charm that has not faded with time. Underneath their sculpted bodywork lies the platform of the early-2000s Maserati Coupé and Ferrari’s 4.7-liter V8, derived from the F430, with a cross-plane crankshaft delivering a truly unmistakable soundtrack. With 444 hp (450 CV) and a six-speed automated manual transmission, they offer thrilling performance wrapped in timeless, iconic style.

Finished in classic Rosso Alfa (Red) with matching red leather upholstery, carbon-fiber bucket seats, and 20-inch quadrifoglio alloy wheels, the 8Cs look as though they just rolled off an auto show stage. A window sticker reveals that the owner paid Maserati San Francisco $305,675 for the coupé back in 2008, the equivalent of around $459,000 in 2025. With mileage this low, they could very well command that figure today, and it might even be possible to acquire both cars for less than half the cost of a brand-new 33 Stradale.