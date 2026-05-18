Twenty years of the Alfa Romeo Spider, a sculptural icon that refuses to age

Twenty years ago, at the 2006 Geneva Motor Show, Alfa Romeo decided to remind the world that while the Germans were building efficient machines, the Italians were still busy sculpting art. The fifth-generation Alfa Romeo Spider, born from the ribs of the Brera, has officially hit the two-decade mark.

It feels like yesterday, mostly because its design hasn’t gained a single wrinkle, unlike the heavy GM-derived platform it sat on. Shortly after its launch, a jury of journalists from twelve European countries crowned it “Cabrio of the Year”.

Historically, open-top cars have been the “Biscione’s” strongest marketing drug. From the 1950s Giulietta Spider to the legendary Duetto and the wedge-shaped 916 of the 90s, Alfa has always known how to sell the dream of la dolce vita. This 2006 iteration took that baton, blending Lombard technology with sheer elegance.

Inside, the cabin was a welcoming mix of Italian leather and early-2000s tech, dual-zone climate control and Cruise Control included, ensuring you looked sophisticated even if you were just stuck in traffic.

Under the hood, the initial lineup featured the JTS (Jet Thrust Stoichiometric) engines. You could choose between a sensible 185-hp 2.2-liter four-cylinder or the 260-hp 3.2-liter V6. The latter came with the Q4 all-wheel-drive system, which was necessary to manage the power and, frankly, the car’s substantial girth. With double-wishbone suspension at the front and a Multilink setup at the rear, the Spider handled with the typical Alfa “feeling”.

By the time production ended in 2013, only 12,445 units had left the factory. Pininfarina, who took Giugiaro’s Brera design and somehow made the rear end look graceful, was also responsible for the assembly. The transformation was a success: it took only 25 seconds to drop the top and expose the cockpit to the world.

In 2007, a 2.4 JTDm diesel joined the ranks for those who wanted a romantic cabrio that sounded like a tractor, later reaching 210 HP in 2008 alongside a minor interior facelift. The real “game changer” arrived in 2009 with the 200-hp 1750 TBi turbo engine, which finally gave the Spider the heart it deserved, just in time to say goodbye.