Transmission issue in 188,000 Ram vehicles under investigation by U.S. regulators

A transmission issue in some Ram trucks has prompted an investigation by U.S. regulators.

The issue, reported by 82 consumers so far, involves a snap ring inside the 6-speed automatic transmission that could cause the vehicle to lose power. The affected pickups are 2022 Ram 3500s, 3500 chassis cabs, and 4500/5500 chassis cabs, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). However, Ram says 2023 models could also be affected.

U.S. regulators launch investigation into transmission problem that could affect 188,000 Ram vehicles

The problem is a snap ring that, if it breaks, can dislodge, causing the vehicle to lose the first four gears, leaving only fifth gear and reverse available. Needless to say, drivers have complained about being unable to use their trucks after experiencing this problem. This failure can also occur in new vehicles. One owner in Alabama complained that his transmission failed when his three-month-old Ram 3500 pickup had only 3,000 miles on it.

Another owner complained that he uses his Ram 3500 to tow a 38-foot gooseneck trailer and that a transmission failure on the road could have been “catastrophic”. The NHTSA notes that some of these chassis cab vehicles are upfitted to become vehicles like ambulances, making this issue even more alarming.

Repairing a broken transmission is a major undertaking, and Ram’s technical service bulletin describes the repair process in 38 steps that involves removing and opening the transmission. The NHTSA has opened a preliminary evaluation to determine the severity of the problem and to assess its safety implications. While no recall has been issued yet, if one is required, it could affect about 188,000 vehicles.