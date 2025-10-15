Toledo wins the truck wars: Stellantis bets big on the mid-size move

Stellantis just flipped a big card, nearly $400 million is heading to the Toledo Assembly Complex to build a new midsize truck, a project previously pegged for Belvidere, Illinois. The shift isn’t just geographical, it’s a loud signal of where the automaker sees its manufacturing future.

The move aims to recast Toledo as a multiproduct powerhouse. The new truck will join stalwarts like the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator in the lineup, creating synergy on one assembly campus. Stellantis says this pivot could create 900 jobs, a welcome rebound for workers and community members still nursing the wounds from prior layoffs.

Belvidere had been on the books as the original site, but now the baton is handed to Ohio. The no-designs-yet approach suggests the truck is still in conceptual limbo, and the existing line will need serious retooling to support the new model. Toledo’s city officials, union leaders, and area politicians are celebrating this as an affirmation that US manufacturing still counts in Stellantis’ playbook.

For some perspective, Toledo had shed around 1,100 jobs in 2024. If all goes as planned, hundreds of those workers might return to the plant floor. The timeline? Stellantis targets 2028 for production to begin.

Putting the midsize truck in Toledo may carry advantages like consolidating assembly, reducing logistical complexity, and leveraging the existing Jeep factory ecosystem. But the risk is real. If demand shifts, costs spike, or design issues surface, this investment could become a millstone.

Stellantis frames this as its biggest US investment yet, part of a $13 billion expansion plan to grow domestic operations and vehicle offerings. The Toledo bet is lofty. If it succeeds, it could revive a community, reassert Ohio’s role in US auto manufacturing, and anchor Stellantis’ midsize truck ambitions. If it stumbles, it will be a cautionary case study in how daring factory pivots can blow up under the chrome.