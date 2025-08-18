0
TikTok’s viral BMW 335i project shows what happens when AI tunes cars

Ippolito Visconti
August 18, 2025
In a TikTok video, a creator showed his BMW hitting 0–60 mph in just 5.17 seconds, a full second quicker than before. It’s AI-generated tune.
When you think about car tuning, you usually picture professional shops, high-tech tools, and tuners with years of hands-on experience. But TikTok creator wyattwebsterrr just flipped that idea upside down with one of the most unusual DIY tuning experiments the internet has ever seen.

The young creator picked up a 2007 BMW 335i E90 for just $1,500, a price that already hinted at the car’s rough condition: more than 240,000 miles on the clock and a failing transmission. Luckily, he got it running again with only a $200 replacement gearbox. Apart from a straight-pipe exhaust, the car was completely stock. That’s when the real twist came in.

Wyatt asked ChatGPT to write a custom ECU tune for his BMW. After providing details like his ECU version, the fact that it had a 6-speed automatic transmission, and what kind of turbochargers it was running, the AI delivered a full custom tuning file.

Using the MHD Tuning app, TikTok creator flashed the AI’s “creation” directly onto the car’s ECU. A process that would normally take a pro hours, or even days, was done in just minutes thanks to modern tech. The results is a completely different beast. Good enough?

Stock, the 335i is powered by the legendary 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six N54, producing around 300 HP and 332 lb-ft of torque. With the AI tune, however, boost pressure jumped to 19.3 psi, the exhaust roared with aggressive burbles and pops, and the rear tires lost traction far more easily.

In a viral TikTok video, Wyatt showed his BMW hitting 0–60 mph in just 5.17 seconds, a full second quicker than before. Of course, there are some major warnings. Professional tuners spend years learning how to extract safe, reliable power while balancing wear and long-term durability. An AI-generated tune on a high-mileage engine always carries a risk of catastrophic failure. This time, fortunately, was just a cheap project car and a viral TikTok moment. Anyway, don’t try this at home.

