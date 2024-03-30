Thrill and adrenaline: the Ferrari 328 GTS conquers the peaks with style and power | Video

The video shown gives us a unique experience with the thrill and adrenaline rush through mountain roads in Austria in a Ferrari 328 GTS since 1986.

The Ferrari 308 GTS evolution: making history with the Ferrari 328 GTS

The Ferrari 328 GTS is an amazing car, a symbol of an era in the 1980s. Born in 1985, with the intention of representing the evolution of the 308 GTS, it was given a design of absolute class and refinement. And the engine is of the 328 GTS compared with the 308 GT is much more powerful and performance.

The body of the 328 GTS looks original with its more sinuous and softer lines; this was given to it by designer Pininfarina, who did an excellent job. The front features a new bumper with air intakes, as does the rear, created with a slimmer profile and a more bewitching rear window. But all this is not just for aesthetics, in fact, the new lines of the 328 GTS greatly improve the aerodynamics of the car, compared to the 308 GTS.

The interior of the 328 GTS has been completely recreated by comparing it to that of the 308 GTS. The seats present more comfort, embracing the passengers. The finishing looks very stylish too, with the cockpit having reconditioned with modern and satisfying options.

Its incredible engine puts out a 3.2-liter V8 capable of unleashing 270 horsepower. A dizzying increase in terms of power of the 328 GTS, which in this way gives incredible driving experiences, with blazing acceleration and speed, easily reaching 270 km/h.

Following its creation, it was unveiled at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show, managing to enjoy glory and fame right from the start. In fact, in only four years of production of this car, more than 6,000 were put on the road, thus destroying the success of its 328 GTB coupe cousin.

Now, almost 40 years since its invention, Ferrari 328 GTS remains a vision for many fans. Appreciated especially for its reliability combined with unique beauty and libidinous performance.