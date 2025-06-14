Three dream Ferrari Daytonas up for auction: over $10 million for the Prancing Horse trio

Just a few numbers are enough to give classic car enthusiasts goosebumps: 3,242 kilometers driven, 121 examples built of these models, over 10 million dollars in estimated value. These are the figures that have turned the spotlight of major international auction houses, with three spectacular Ferrari Daytonas starring in one of the most anticipated sales of the year.

The queens of the event are three exceptional specimens. We’re looking at a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Berlinetta, a very rare 1973 Daytona Spider finished in the iconic Rosso Dino, and a completely restored competition version whose technical specifications are still partly confidential. An exclusive trio that has immediately catalyzed the interest of collectors, investors, and enthusiasts of the Maranello brand from every corner of the planet.

Three rare Ferrari Daytona models hit auction block with $10M+ combined value

The first, a ’72 GTB/4 Berlinetta, presents itself in practically perfect condition, with just over 3,500 kilometers on the clock and a history that speaks of only two owners in over fifty years. Preserved in Los Angeles, never subjected to invasive restorations, it represents a concours-level example: a true jewel of Italian engineering, valued between 600,000 and 800,000 dollars.

Even more extraordinary is the 1973 Ferrari Daytona Spider, painted in a very rare Rosso Dino, present on only six examples worldwide. Equipped with the iconic Borrani wire wheels, it boasts impeccable provenance: a single owner for over four decades and just 27,000 km driven. Experts predict the price could exceed 2.5 million dollars, given its uniqueness and the growing demand in the classic Ferrari spider segment.

The third Daytona, still shrouded in mystery, would be a racing variant completely restored to original splendor, and would contribute to bringing the collection’s total value beyond the 10 million dollars threshold. A figure that underlines the timeless appeal of the Prancing Horse and testifies to the health of the classic car market.

Designed as the heir to the legendary 275 GTB/4, the Ferrari 365 GTB/4, nicknamed “Daytona” in homage to the historic 1967 triple victory, combines exceptional performance with a 4.4-liter V12 producing 352 HP and a top speed of over 280 km/h. The design by Pininfarina remains an icon of style and refinement and today is the ultimate four-wheeled dream.