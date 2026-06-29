This V8 Alpina concept is the 7 Series we truly deserve

The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series has been rolling off the production lines since 2022, and it has already been slapped with its first mid-cycle facelift. What we are looking at is a luxury flagship awkwardly trapped between two completely different eras. It is undeniably more modern than the bloated predecessor it replaced, yet it remains lightyears away from the minimalist “Neue Klasse” design language dictated by Munich’s marketing department for the upcoming generation.

When that full electric transition inevitably drops, corporate boardrooms can expect plenty of purist outrage. In the meantime, while BMW designers figure out how many illuminated geometric shapes can fit on a front fascia, there is still plenty of room to imagine a more sophisticated alternative.

The digital artists at Kolesa decided to fix Munich’s homework by dropping a series of renderings inspired by the Vision BMW Alpina Concept. Their goal was simple: inject a level of sheer elegance that the current production barge desperately struggles to achieve.

Up front, the controversial split-headlight setup actually makes visual sense here. Svelte upper LED daytime runners sit gracefully above deeply recessed main beams, offering a menacing stare rather than the current model’s startled squint. The infamous kidney grille remains unapologetically massive, but it somehow avoids looking like a tragic caricature. Down below, an integrated front spoiler weaves sharp lines and smooth curves into a genuinely cohesive face.

The side profile looks like it was sliced by a scalpel, featuring a majestic hood, razor-thin mirrors, and flush door handles. The shortened greenhouse injects a heavy dose of unexpected athleticism into what is supposed to be a stuffy executive lounge on wheels. Naturally, the iconic multi-spoke Alpina wheels anchor the stance, leading to a rear end that proudly features sleek dual LED taillights, a prominent diffuser, and aggressive quad exhaust tips.

Pop the virtual hood, and you won’t find a silent, soul-crushing battery pack. Instead, these renders demand a roaring V8. While BMW kept the original show car’s powertrain a corporate secret, the smart money is on the 4.4-liter twin-turbo plug-in hybrid monster yanked directly out of the latest M5. We are talking about 717 HP and a 0-60 mph sprint obliterated in just 3.4 seconds.

BMW executives have repeatedly stated they have absolutely no plans to build a proper M7, but if they ever snap out of their corporate trance, this rendering is a blueprint they cannot afford to ignore.