This V12 Ferrari just sold for quarter of a million dollars

Ippolito Visconti
Ippolito Visconti
February 16, 2026
A stunning 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello in Blu Tour de France just fetched $240,000 at auction. Its the ultimate “reasonable” investment.
2001-ferrari-550-maranello

A 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello recently fetched a cool $240,000 at auction. Finished in the aristocratic Blu Tour de France over a Beige Tradizione leather interior, this Italian thoroughbred proved that while money can’t buy happiness. It can certainly buy a gated shifter and a soundtrack that makes your neighbors nervous.

With roughly 30,000 kilometers (about 18,600 miles) on the clock, this isn’t a “bubble-wrapped” museum piece. And that’s exactly why the price makes sense. In the world of high-end Ferrari collecting, we often treat cars with more than 50 miles like they’ve survived a war, but the 550 was built for the Grand Tour. It’s a car meant for actual roads, not just for staring at while sipping espresso.

2001-ferrari-550-maranello

This specific shade of blue is so timeless that it’s still featured on the 2024 Ferrari Roma, though the 550 wears it with a certain swagger that modern electronics just can’t replicate.

The exterior is a clinic in subtle aggression, featuring Scuderia shields, those iconic quad exhaust tips, and 18-inch silver alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires. Behind those spokes sit red Ferrari-branded calipers and cross-drilled rotors, hardware that was clearly specced by someone who knew their way around a configuratore.

2001-ferrari-550-maranello

Inside, the cabin is a 2001 time capsule, complete with an Alpine CD changer mounted in the trunk. Nothing says “peak performance” like a V12 engine harmonizing with a disc that might skip if you hit a pothole too hard.

2001-ferrari-550-maranello

The real heart of the matter, however, is the 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. Delivering 478 HP and 568 Nm of torque, this masterpiece sends all its fury to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. While the official stats claim a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph, we suspect it moves even faster when you aren’t worried about the auction value.