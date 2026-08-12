This ultra-rare Ferrari F40 could fetch over $5 million

The Ferrari F40 hardly needs an introduction, though in today’s hyper-inflated collector market, its legendary status comes with a healthy side of hilarious absurdity. While any “ordinary” F40 can casually trigger a bidding war between €2 million and €3.5 million, a few factory unicorns push those numbers straight into the stratosphere.

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Take chassis number 86058, for instance. Rolling off the Maranello assembly line on September 25, 1990, it spent a grand total of 13 days in Italy before landing in the hands of its first owner, a wealthy collector in Munich, Germany.

At first glance, it looks like every other poster-car dream from the late ’80s. Look closer at the side glass, however, and you will notice something peculiar: sliding Lexan windows.

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Ferrari called this race-derived wizardry Vetri Scorrevoli, a fancy Italian label for replacing heavy glass and traditional window cranks with lightweight plastic sliders. When you pay big money for a twin-turbo V8 race car with license plates, rolling down a window by hand is apparently an unacceptable burden. Out of roughly 1,310 F40s built between 1987 and 1992, fewer than 100 left the factory wearing these motorsport-spec polycarbonate panels.

Naturally, this specific example didn’t just sit around forgotten. One German owner lovingly coddled the machine for over three decades, ensuring every nut, bolt, and fluid change was strictly handled by official Ferrari technicians. It even made an appearance at the legendary 1992 International F40 Owners Meeting at Mugello, proving that it did, in fact, stretch its legs on a racetrack at least once. Decades later, it earned its official Ferrari Classiche certification seal of approval before returning to its Italian homeland for the 2023 F40 Legacy Tour through Tuscany.

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Yet, the most staggering detail sits right on the dashboard display: the odometer reads a paltry 12,309 kilometers, barely 7,650 miles. That equates to roughly 225 miles per year.

Valuing a pristine, low-mileage unicorn with factory Lexan windows isn’t easy, but seeing this Ferrari F40 blow past the €5 million mark at auction wouldn’t shock anyone.