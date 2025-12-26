This ultra-rare Ferrari 250 GTO could be sold for a record price

This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO is set to make history at auction. According to industry experts, its value could climb close to $70 million, a figure that would place it among the most expensive cars ever sold at auction. The car in question carries chassis number 3729GT and stands out as one of the headline lots at the upcoming Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, scheduled from January 6 to 18.

What makes this Ferrari 250 GTO truly exceptional is not just the model itself, but a rare combination of factors. The car has never undergone invasive restoration and still wears a unique and highly unusual livery for this model, known as Bianco Speciale. This detail alone sets it apart, even within the already legendary GTO lineage. After all, the Ferrari 250 GTO has always represented the purest expression of the Prancing Horse. Built in fewer than forty examples between 1962 and 1964, it was designed to dominate the International GT Championship by combining advanced aerodynamics with mechanical engineering that would later become iconic.

This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO could sell for nearly $70 million at auction

Under the long aluminum hood sits the renowned 3.0-liter Tipo 168/62 Comp V12, producing around 300 horsepower and paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. At the time, this setup delivered outstanding performance while also ensuring the reliability required for endurance racing.

The first owner was John Coombs, a leading figure in British motorsport, who commissioned a series of functional modifications intended exclusively for track use. The hood vents, the third air intake on the fender, and the cabin ventilation system connected to one of the front headlights remain in place today. Together, these details tell the story of a car built to compete at the highest level.

The racing record fully lives up to the legend. This 250 GTO secured a class victory and numerous top results on major British and European circuits, driven by renowned names such as Graham Hill, Jack Sears, Mike Parkes, Roy Salvadori, and Richie Ginther.

After its competitive career ended, the car passed into equally notable hands. Jack Sears owned it for nearly thirty years, and since 1999 it has been part of the Jon Shirley Collection. During this period, the car returned to its original white livery and continued to appear regularly at the world’s most prestigious events, including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Cavallino Classic, and the Goodwood Revival. All work carried out focused strictly on conservative maintenance, preserving an extraordinary level of originality officially certified by the Ferrari Classiche Red Book.

Ultimately, it is this blend of unique color specification, documented racing history, continuous use, and exceptional authenticity that explains why this Ferrari 250 GTO could reach unprecedented figures. While no official estimate has been released, all signs suggest the hammer could fall very close to $70 million, surpassing the previous auction record for a 250 GTO, set at $51 million in November 2023.