This pristine 1987 Grand Wagoneer is the ultimate 80s flex

Long before the world was obsessed with touchscreen dashboards and electric range-extenders, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer was busy inventing the entire premium SUV segment. It was the original “living room on wheels”, and now, a breathtakingly restored 1987 Grand Wagoneer 4×4 is set to remind collectors what American luxury felt like when woodgrain was the ultimate status symbol. Currently listed on Hemmings website with bidding closing on January 26, 2026, this South Carolina native is a masterclass in nostalgia.

This isn’t your average barn find. This Jeep underwent a comprehensive restoration by the legendary specialists at Wagonmaster in Kerrville, Texas. The body has been treated to a full repaint, while the chrome bumpers were removed and polished to a mirror shine, making the exterior look as fresh as it did in the late 80s. Most importantly, the signature faux-wood trim, the Wagoneer’s literal calling card, is in flawless condition, standing ready to withstand the judgmental stares of modern minimalist designers.

Inside, the cabin is a shrine to comfort. It features brand-new leather and cloth upholstery, pristine carpeting protected by fresh CocoMats, and a new headliner. While the dashboard remains a retro sanctuary of original controls, the owner has discreetly added some 21st-century sanity: an Alpine CD system with Bluetooth and power door locks. The power rear window works perfectly, though you’ll have to use the dashboard switch for now. A small price to pay for such mechanical soul.

Under the hood lies the original 5.9-liter V8 engine. With a factory rating of 144 HP, it won’t be winning any drag races against a modern REEV, but its legendary durability and smoothness are the stuff of Jeep heritage lore.

With only 66,318 miles on the clock, a spotless engine bay, and new tires mounted on undamaged alloy wheels, this Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a rolling time capsule. As the automotive world pivots toward a silent, electric future, this V8-powered icon stands as a vivid reminder of where the premium 4×4 story actually began.