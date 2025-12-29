This modified Jeep Trackhawk does a quarter mile in under 10 seconds

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a vehicle that has never suffered from a lack of confidence. Straight from the factory, its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine churns out a monstrous 707 HP and 875 Nm of torque, allowing this brick-shaped SUV to scream from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It was originally designed to hunt exotic crossovers at a fraction of the price, and for most common humans, that is more than enough.

However, in the world of specialized tuning, “enough” is a four-letter word. Dragy Motorsports recently showcased a 2018 modified Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that has reportedly more than doubled its original output, boasting a mind-numbing 1,800 HP. You’d expect a vehicle with the power of a small sun to teleport to 60 mph instantly, but the laws of physics have other plans.

This 1,800 HP beast clocked a 0-60 mph time of 3.42 seconds, barely a blink faster than the stock version. It seems that beneath 60 mph, a factory-spec Jeep could actually keep up or even pull ahead if the driver had a better breakfast.

Once the tires stop screaming for mercy and the vehicle actually finds grip, the story changes completely. This Jeep transforms from a heavy SUV into a legitimate land-to-land missile. It teleports from 60 to 130 mph in a mere 3.77 seconds. Even more impressive is the 100-150 mph sprint, which happens in 3.62 seconds. Roughly the time it takes to say its full name out loud.

On the drag strip, the numbers are equally terrifying. This Trackhawk obliterated the quarter mile in 9.91 seconds at 161 mph. It didn’t stop there, either. It crossed the half-mile mark in 14.86 seconds, hitting a top speed of 196.5 mph. The final stat? A 100-200 mph pull in 10.45 seconds. If you’re on the highway, this Jeep will leave almost anything else on the planet wondering where their dignity went.