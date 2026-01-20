This K24-swapped 124 Spider screams to 9,000 RPM

The Fiat 124 Spider has always lived a bit of a double life. Born in 2016 on the bones of the Mazda MX-5 and quietly shuffled off the stage in 2019, it went from being the misunderstood stepchild of the global market to a cult favorite for those who find “stock” to be a four-letter word.

If you thought the original 160 HP 1.4 MultiAir engine was the peak of the roadster experience, an American owner (kynetic24 on Instagram) is here to ruin your expectations with a build that is more track-day weapon than coastal cruiser.

The goal of this project was to sacrifice every ounce of Italian comfort and originality on the altar of raw performance. Visually, the car has traded its elegant curves for a look that can only be described as aggressive. A fixed hardtop now defines the silhouette, joined by a widebody kit, a front splitter sharp enough to shave with, and a rear wing of biblical proportions. It’s loud, it’s wide, and it’s definitely not interested in a quiet Sunday drive.

But the real “sacrilege” happened under the hood. Deciding the original turbo engine was a bit too lazy for the track, the owner performed a transplant using the legendary naturally aspirated Honda K24. This swap required structural frame modifications and a total electronic lobotomy, but the results speak for themselves.

This Fiat 124 Spider now screams out 270 HP at 8,000 RPM, with a redline that teases 9,000 RPM. All that power is funneled through the MX-5’s six-speed manual gearbox to massive 275mm tires mounted on 17-inch wheels.

The owner candidly admits the car is now louder, more demanding, and significantly less forgiving. “It wasn’t that cheap,” the owner confesses. But who needs a savings account when you have the most extreme 124 Spider in existence, screaming at the tarmac with a Japanese accent?