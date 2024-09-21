This is the strangest Dodge Challenger you’ve ever seen

The owner of this 2009 Dodge Challenger probably wanted to cool down his 3.6-liter V6 engine, taken from a 2018 Challenger, as best as possible. Or, perhaps, he simply needed a car suitable for summer. Glenn Deaking has put his Challenger up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, it’s a very particular model, as it’s completely wrapped in a tubular frame.

His car has no body, completely replaced by a tubular frame. Looking at the front, it might seem like it’s just a bull bar. But that’s not the case, as the tubes surround the entire vehicle and reach all the way to the rear. The interiors are completely exposed. Who knows, maybe he managed to improve its performance, given that the Challenger will now be as light as a feather. The engine used, which produces 305 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque, would make the vehicle fly.

The 2009 Challenger has an eight-speed automatic transmission, also from the 2018 Challenger from which the engine was borrowed, and delivers power to the rear wheels. It probably would have been better with a manual transmission. The electrical system and dashboard were taken from a 2009 Challenger, while the cage was entirely hand-built. The mirrors are electric, and a reverse camera has been installed.

The Challenger has 78,000 miles (125,000 km) on the odometer and was probably involved in some serious accident in the past. Maybe that’s why they opted for a tubular body and gave it a new life. The owner is asking $14,900 from potential buyers. Much more than the average value of a 15-year-old used Challenger, which ranges between $1,600 and $8,500. The owner’s asking price is perhaps a bit too high for a car to be used only in summer, or at least when it’s not raining.