This is the Alfa Romeo everyone has been waiting for

A project that speaks directly to the hearts of true Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. This is how the render created by Angelo Berardino presents itself, an exercise in style that imagines an Alfa Romeo designed exclusively for true enthusiasts. Every line reflects the essence of the Italian brand, filled with elements that for decades have turned driving into a unique, sensory pleasure.

Could this bold render inspire Alfa Romeo’s next supercar?

According to the digital creator, a car conceived for true Alfisti should not merely meet practical needs but instead serve as a statement of identity. The render depicts a vehicle that blends elegance and sportiness with a touch of innovation, while remaining faithful to Alfa Romeo’s DNA. Every detail is crafted to celebrate Italian style, from the sleek silhouette to the interior design, interpreted in a contemporary key yet still infused with the timeless charm that has always defined the cars of the Biscione.

More than just a digital concept, the project is presented as a true manifesto for the brand’s future, an invitation to reflect on how Alfa Romeo can continue to thrill, surprise, and strengthen its identity even in an era of technological transition. The render is not intended as a mass-market model or an immediate commercial solution but rather as a symbol of passion and performance, capable of inspiring future generations.

A car of this kind would naturally fit within Alfa Romeo’s new lineup of limited-edition supercars inaugurated by the 33 Stradale, part of the “Bottega” program launched by the brand’s leadership. The supercar introduced in 2023 captivated everyone, with only 33 units produced, each sold for over one million euros. Its success reignited the desire for exclusive models. It is not out of the question that by 2030 another equally extraordinary creation could arrive, and many wonder whether it might look very much like the vision imagined in this render. A return to the roots, blending tradition and modernity into one captivating vision.