This guy stuffed a 5.7 Hemi V8 into a Jeep Renegade

Nobody asked what would happen if you took a compact Italian crossover, a Jeep Renegade, ripped out its soul, and replaced it with a 5.7 Hemi V8. Mechanic and content creator Mike Martin did it anyway, and the result is the kind of build that makes automotive engineers nervously loosen their ties.

The Jeep Renegade has been reborn as something the Stellantis boardroom never greenlit and probably never will. Martin and his team didn’t just drop a Hemi under the hood and call it a day.

This is full-spectrum surgery. Hellcat-derived brakes capable of reining in serious horsepower, adjustable air suspension that lets you tune ride height and chassis stiffness on the fly, a custom-fabricated roll cage for when things get genuinely extreme, and a Rolls-Royce-style starlight ceiling, thousands of tiny LEDs projecting a night sky inside a car that was born in a Stellantis plant in Melfi, southern Italy. The Renegade’s production run is over. Martin’s version, ironically, is just getting started.

The electronic integration alone is a serious engineering achievement. Swapping a V8 into a platform not remotely designed for one means a complete rework of the ECU and safety systems. Get it wrong and you’ve got a very expensive and very loud paperweight. Get it right and you have a daily-driveable beast that sounds like America and corners like it means business.

The build went viral fast, and for good reason. The exhaust note of the Hemi alone is worth the click. But the media attention also drags in the uncomfortable legal fine print. Emissions compliance, homologation, and US road regulations that treat radical modifications with the enthusiasm of a DMV clerk on a Friday afternoon. Whether this Renegade ever sees a public road legally is still an open question.

What it unquestionably is, though, is a love letter to a model that Stellantis quietly killed, written in horsepower, Italian nostalgia, and a ceiling that belongs in a Monaco hotel suite.