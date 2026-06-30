This gorgeous Hyundai Elantra Wagon render will never leave the internet

Case in point: the new generation Hyundai Elantra. While the South Korean automaker firmly limits its latest compact strictly to a traditional four-door sedan layout, the digital world is staging a silent rebellion. Digital artist kelsonik recently dropped a set of social media renderings depicting an absolute piece of forbidden fruit: a five-door 2027 Hyundai Elantra Wagon. It is a breath of fresh air in a segment choking on crossover smog, which is precisely why you will never, ever be able to buy one.

The rendering brilliantly preserves the sharp, aggressive front fascia of the standard four-door Elantra, maintaining that angular, modern geometric styling we have grown used to. The magic happens past the B-pillar. The artist stretched the roofline, redesigned the rear side windows, and incorporated larger rear three-quarter glass panels alongside elongated rear quarter panels.

The result is an extended silhouette culminating in a proper tailgate that opens up to a cavernous, highly generous cargo area for a compact car. The rear design itself stays faithful to the production sedan, down to the distinct light signature, bumper, and diffuser, though it sports the “Avante” badge, the car’s official moniker in its domestic Korean market. Finished off with functional roof rails, larger sporty wheels, and an aggressively lowered stance, the car actually looks desirable.

Naturally, this means it is dead on arrival. The reason for this automotive tragedy is easily summed up by the industry’s favorite cash cows: crossovers and SUVs. As these high-riding consumer traps continue to dominate sales and cannibalize traditional car bodies, no automaker in their right mind is going to risk millions in research and development for a practical wagon.

For those keeping track of the mechanical bits, the domestic Korean Avante launches with a choice of a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter engine or a 1.6-liter self-charging hybrid pushing a combined 155 HP. US-specific powertrains, pricing, and exact specifications remain locked away in Hyundai’s corporate vaults for now, to be released only when the marketing department deems it profitable.