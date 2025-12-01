This Ferrari Purosangue is already hitting crazy used car prices

If you scroll through the upper echelons of the used car market, you’ll find many examples of the Ferrari Purosangue. We’re talking about the brand’s somewhat controversial high-rider crossover. But today, we focus on one specific 2023 model, not for its rarity, but for the astonishing price tag attached.

This particular Purosangue, currently residing in Miami, Florida, is dressed in classic Rosso Corsa with strategically placed black accents. Everything you see, from the aggressive bumper treatments to the five-spoke forged alloy wheels wrapped around those signature red brake calipers, is factory spec. No tuner intervention here, thank goodness.

The interior offers a high-contrast experience, primarily finished in black leather, punctuated by yellow stitching and strategic pops of red trim. The cabin is tastefully loaded with performance luxury features. The stitched Prancing Horse logo on the headrests, carbon fiber paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, and liberal use of lightweight carbon inserts throughout. The car also boasts a panoramic roof, a front lift system, and a premium audio system.

The most shocking feature, however, is the odometer. This two-year-old Ferrari has covered only about 1,000 miles. It is essentially brand new, having barely left the production line. While details on its service history and owner count are absent, it’s being offered through a used car dealer.

Now, the magic number. As a reminder, the exclusive 2025 Ferrari Purosangue starts at just over $430,000, and it’s become common knowledge that lightly-used examples can easily break the $700,000 barrier due to crushing demand and scarcity. This red beauty was advertised by limitedspec on social media for a breathtaking, yet somehow predictable, $579,980. That is the current cost of skipping the line for a pristine, low-mileage V12 crossover. A price that proves the Ferrari name inflates the sticker more effectively than any optional extra.