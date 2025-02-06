This Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo hasn’t seen the light of day for almost 30 years

In the artisanal and experimental world of motorsport, every rule can be rewritten. An extraordinary example is this Alfa Romeo Alfasud Sprint, transformed in the 1990s into a rally weapon with a 3.0-liter Ferrari V8, taken directly from a Ferrari 308 and positioned in the center of the car.

After 30 years, this Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo sees the light again

The genius behind this incredible conversion is British driver Andrew Burton, who in the 1980s acquired two crashed cars, specifically an Alfa Romeo and a Ferrari, and decided to unite them in a unique project. The design also recalls the mysterious Alfa Romeo Sprint 6C, a mid-engined Group B car that never made it past the prototype stage.

The creation is a true collage of iconic Group B elements: the rear suspension comes from the Ford RS200, while the hood is from an Opel Manta 400. A perfect mix of elite engineering to create an unconventional rally car. From a technical standpoint, the Ferrari engine is almost completely stock, with the only modification being a five-speed manual transmission with short ratios.

The 308 GTB‘s engine produces about 252 horsepower, accompanied by a spine-tingling soundtrack thanks to its unmistakable eight cylinders. Burton put this special Alfa Romeo to the test for an entire decade, from 1986 to 1996, collecting successes and establishing himself in British competitions. However, in its final year of racing, a particularly challenging straight stretch pushed the engine beyond its limits, causing it to explode and bringing its racing career to a premature end.

After the accident, the Alfa Romeo remained stored in a barn, where it slept hidden for 28 long years, until 2023, when it returned to the spotlight during the 100th anniversary of Burton’s local automobile club. Its return was documented by the British Rally Media team, and there are hopes that this extraordinary car may soon return to racing in British rallies.