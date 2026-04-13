This Ferrari 12Cilindri by Novitec looks almost stock

Some tuners believe that more is always more. Novitec disagrees, and this Ferrari 12Cilindri is the evidence. At first glance, the car looks almost factory-fresh, the kind of build that only a hardcore Prancing Horse enthusiast would scrutinize at a stoplight. Look closer, though, and the German tuner’s fingerprints are everywhere.

The carbon fiber elements are the first thing that catches the eye. Novitec calls them “dream-painted lines” in the Instagram caption accompanying the reveal, which is either poetic license or marketing genius, possibly both. Either way, they work.

Then there are the wheels. No, those aren’t Ferrari originals, even if the Prancing Horse badge might suggest otherwise. Novitec has long partnered with Vossen, and this build wears the NF11 rims. A Y-spoke design finished in black with red accent rings. Behind them, yellow brake calipers pop against the car’s red bodywork with the kind of contrast that feels calculated rather than accidental.

Novitec also fitted lowering springs, bringing the 12Cilindri closer to the asphalt than Maranello ever intended. A new exhaust system rounds things out, sharpening the voice of that naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 and squeezing out a few additional horsepower in the process.

In stock form, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is already a statement. 818 HP, 678 Nm of torque, a 9,500 rpm redline, and performance figures that read like a dare, 0 to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, a 211 mph top speed. The car entered production at Maranello in 2024 alongside a Spider variant, and it remains one of the last truly great arguments for the front-mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout in an era increasingly obsessed with motors that don’t make noise.

As for the price of Novitec’s package? Unspecified, naturally. If you have to ask, you probably already know the answer won’t make you happy. But you can contact Novitec directly and find out exactly how much tasteful restraint costs these days.