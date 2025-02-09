This Delta Integrale Evo 2 Edizione Finale offered in California

This 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 2 is one of only 250 Edizione Finale examples produced for the Japanese market. It was purchased and subsequently imported to the United States in 2022 by the selling dealer, who refinished the Rosso Master body, rebuilt the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine, and replaced the clutch, oil pump, timing belt, water pump, radiator, and spark plugs.

Equipment and engine characteristics

The 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 2 has a five-speed manual transmission, Ferguson viscous center differential, Torsen limited-slip rear differential, rear spoiler, disc brakes, 16-inch Speedline Monte Carlo alloy wheels, Recaro front seats, Kenwood head unit, and air conditioning. This Delta Integrale Evo 2 is offered in California by the selling dealer with a Lancia certificate of origin and a Vermont registration. The DOHC inline-four 2.0-liter turbocharged, intercooled engine is transversely mounted and was factory rated at 212 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. An engine rebuild was completed in 2024, when the cylinder head surface was restored and the following components were replaced, oil pump, exhaust valve guides, timing belt, water pump, vacuum hoses, fuel filter and hoses, radiator, spark plugs Power is transmitted to all four wheels through a five-speed manual transmission, a Ferguson viscous center differential, and a Torsen limited slip rear differential.

All Edizione Finale Ediotions were finished in Master Red and featured a black grille, carbon fiber fuel filler cap, and Edizione Finale badging. This example was refinished under the current owner and other exterior details include flared wheel arches, a rear spoiler, fog lamps and a rear wiper. Close-up photographs of the exterior finish and trim are shown in the gallery below. The 16-inch Speedline Monte Carlo alloy wheels are fitted with Yokohama Advan tires. Braking power is provided by four-wheel antilock disc brakes. The car has front and rear strut tower reinforcements, and the ABS system was repaired in 2024. The cabin has Recaro front seats and split folding rear seats upholstered in black Alcantara and fabric, along with matching door panels.

Interior fittings

Interior fittings include a set of OMP Racing pedals and a passenger-side floorboard, as well as seat belts for the rear seats, a Kenwood head unit, front power windows, and air conditioning. The right front window regulator was repaired in December 2024. The MOMO Corse steering wheel has a 240 km/h speedometer, a 9k rpm tachometer, and gauges for boost pressure, voltage, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil pressure, and oil temperature. The six-digit odometer shows 148k kilometers (~92k miles), about 1k of which have been added under current ownership.

A plaque behind the gear shift indicates that this car is No. 015 of the Edizione Finalemodels. The clutch was replaced in December 2024. The Lancia Certificate of Origin shows the factory colors, equipment and production date: Dec. 14, 1994. The vehicle does not have a title, as it is registered in a state that does not issue titles to vehicles of its age. It is being offered with its Vermont registration. The final auction price of the car was $52,000, sold just today, Feb. 9.