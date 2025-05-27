This Alfa Romeo Montreal forgotten in a garage is an authentic hidden treasure

When thinking about Italian sports cars of the Seventies, the spotlight immediately turns to legendary names like the Lamborghini Miura and the Ferrari Dino. After all, these two icons marked an era with breathtaking lines and dream performances. However, alongside these sacred monsters exists another car that deserves to be rediscovered, and we’re talking about the Alfa Romeo Montreal. Often relegated to a secondary role in the history of Italian automotive, the Montreal has been unjustly undervalued, despite its charm and elegance. Designed by Marcello Gandini for Bertone, the same creative genius behind the Miura, the Montreal made its official debut in 1970.

1972 Alfa Romeo Montreal found in Oregon garage

Despite an audacious and refined design, it didn’t receive the same media acclaim as its competitors. Its production ended in 1977, and since then it has lived in the shadows, forgotten by many enthusiasts and collectors. Today, however, it represents a true golden opportunity for vintage automotive connoisseurs. With a market value that easily exceeds $50,000, a Montreal in good condition is significantly more accessible compared to a Miura or a Dino, which easily reach six or seven-figure sums at international auctions.

One of the examples recently emerged in Oregon, in the city of Astoria. Very far from where we would expect to find the Biscione’s masterpiece. Found in a garage, this 1972 model perfectly embodies the concept of “rediscovered treasure.” Equipped with a 2.0-liter V8 engine with dual overhead cams, rebuilt and paired with a five-speed manual transmission, this Montreal’s system is still functional and ready to roar.

The garage find, however, is not without imperfections: this Alfa Romeo Montreal mounts aftermarket wheels, shows evident signs of wear on the paint and bodywork, and the interior needs light restoration. However, the cabin still retains its original charm and the mechanics are in full efficiency.

The asking price is currently $60,000, but with slight negotiation, it could become a truly convenient purchase for those seeking an authentic piece of Alfa Romeo history. The Montreal is ultimately a forgotten Italian beauty, whose strength currently lies precisely in the interesting combination of rarity, aesthetics and rumbling V8 engine.