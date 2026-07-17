This $700 Ford Mustang GT returns to life with a very unhappy V8

A 1996 Ford Mustang GT bought for just $700 has moved under its own power again after years of neglect, but the purchase price represents only the beginning of the project. Craig Stowell, owner of the Flying Wheels YouTube channel, regularly rescues and resells damaged vehicles, yet even he admitted that he may have been better off leaving this car where he found it.

1996 Ford Mustang GT starts again after a difficult garage rescue

Stowell bought the coupe at auction around eight months earlier with the intention of restoring it alongside his son. Other projects kept pushing the Mustang aside, however, and by the time he returned to it, all four tires had deteriorated beyond use. The roof paint had started peeling, several plastic components showed damage, and dust, cobwebs, and signs of rodent activity covered the cabin.

Someone had already replaced the rear hatch because the original had rusted through, while an aftermarket intake prevented the hood from closing properly. The odometer showed roughly 100,000 miles, but the years spent sitting unused posed a greater concern than the mileage itself.

The 1996 GT holds a special place in Mustang history because Ford introduced the 4.6-liter Modular V8 that year, replacing the previous 5.0-liter pushrod engine. It produced 215 hp and 285 lb-ft of torque, and Stowell’s car paired it with a five-speed manual transmission.

After bringing the car into the shop, the team replaced the oil, filter, battery, spark plugs, fuel, and coolant. The V8 turned over and produced a strong spark, but it still refused to start, raising fears that the engine had suffered damage too expensive to justify the restoration.

A borescope inspection revealed corroded metallic debris inside the cylinders. After removing the material from the combustion chambers, the team finally managed to start the engine. It ran with misfires and several worrying noises, but the Mustang had at least returned to life.

The car can now move as it should, although it still needs a thorough inspection before it can return to the road or find a new owner. Stowell plans to repair the mechanical problems, improve the bodywork, and eventually sell it. Only the final cost of parts and labor will reveal whether the original $700 purchase truly counted as a bargain.