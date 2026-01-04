This 2027 Ford Flex is giving us serious retro-futuristic vibes

It has been over half a decade since Ford flexed its muscles with one of the most eccentric silhouettes in automotive history. The last real Ford Flex rolled off the assembly line at the Oakville plant in Ontario back in 2019, marking the end of a ten-year run for a vehicle that defied easy categorization.

Originally penned by Peter Douglas Horbury, the design mastermind behind everything from the Volvo XC90 to the Lotus Eletre, the Flex was a massive SUV that spent its life blurring the lines between a luxury cruiser and a high-capacity minivan.

Built on the D4 platform shared with the Taurus and the old Explorer, the original Flex was a heavyweight contender, tipping the scales at 4,640 pounds in its all-wheel drive configuration. It boasted a 117.9-inch wheelbase and offered two V6 engine options. Despite its quirky charm, Ford hasn’t officially discussed a revival, but the internet’s digital artists refuse to let the “fridge on wheels” die.

Enter Digimods Design, whose latest CGI renderings imagine a 2027 Ford Flex that stays unapologetically true to its roots. The virtual concept retains that iconic “shoebox” aesthetic we love, featuring a flat roof, a muscular hood, and an expansive windshield with slim pillars for maximum visibility. It’s a masterclass in geometric styling, from the flat front grille to the massive rear three-quarter windows.

While the proportions are unmistakably Flex, the artist added a few modern flourishes, including Maybach-style black wheels and a “floating roof” design. Around the back, the rendering features a massive tailgate emblazoned with the model name and cutouts for dual exhaust tips, suggesting that even in 2027, this hypothetical beast would still pack a punch.

While this 2027 Ford Flex remains purely a product of digital imagination, it serves as a reminder of a time when Ford wasn’t afraid to be weird.