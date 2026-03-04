This 2026 BMW M5 Touring is almost too good to be real

Even though last BMW M5‘s generation came out heavier and a tick slower than its predecessor, even though it costs an obscene amount of money in either body style, Sedan or Touring, the thing still makes a compelling case for itself every time you look at it. That’s the M5’s curse, and honestly, ours too.

The car up for grabs right now on Cars & Bids is a 2026 BMW M5 Touring, and it’s about as loaded as it gets. The Executive Package brings the illuminated kidney grille, Parking Assistant Plus, rear manual sunshades, heated and ventilated rear seats. The Driving Assistance Professional package adds semi-automated driving, traffic assist, and lane-change assist.

On top of that: M Drive Professional, adaptive M suspension, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, panoramic roof, extended Merino leather, a heated steering wheel, four-zone climate control, and staggered 20/21-inch wheels front and rear. In other words, someone went full “yes” on every option sheet BMW slid across the table.

Exterior is Black Sapphire Metallic over a black interior, understated for a 717-horsepower plug-in hybrid beast packing a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. The car sits in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, carries a clean Carfax with zero accidents, no mileage discrepancies, and just 4,700 kilometers on the clock. An oil and filter change was done back in December at 2,495 km, because apparently someone wanted a fresh start on an already nearly-new car.

When new, this M5 Touring stickered at $133,025, $7,725 over the official base MSRP of $125,300. The standard M5 Sedan lists at $123,300, and both share the same PHEV powertrain producing that combined 717 HP figure. The math on the options alone should keep any accountant up at night.

The car is now with a used dealer that reportedly picked it up in January 2026. Whether they bought it from the original owner is anyone’s guess, but at the time this was written, the highest bid on Cars & Bids sat at $70,000, roughly half the original sticker. The auction closes March 11, 2026.