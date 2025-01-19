This 2019 Ferrari 488 Nero-over-Nero Spider is now up for auction in California

This 2019 Ferrari 488 is a Nero-over-Nero Spider that has been fitted with Grigio Chiaro stitching, a sport exhaust, a front axle lift system, carbon fiber interior trim, 20-inch forged wheels, a JBL sound system, Scuderia Ferrari fenders, and electrically adjustable heated seats. Other features include ceramic composite brakes, a carbon fiber steering wheel, an electrically retractable hard top, and the Adaptive Frontlight system. We continue the illustration of the Ferrari with all its equipment. There are probably a large number of people paying attention to these auctions, since to buy a new Ferrari, as we all know, the possibilities are reduced quite drastically.

Ferrari’s auction engine and main features

Power is provided by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a seven-speed F1 dual-clutch automatic transmission. After the California story, this Spider 488 is now offered by the dealer selling it with a clean Carfax report and a clean California title. The car is finished in Nero DS (1250) and equipped with the Adaptive Frontlight System (AFS), as well as an electrically retractable hardtop, Scuderia Ferrari fenders, front and rear parking cameras, and a ventilated tailgate.

The 20-inch forged alloy wheels with split spokes are fitted with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The car is equipped with a front axle lift system and SCM-E magnetorheological suspension control system. Braking is provided by yellow-finished multi-piston calipers on ceramic composite discs at each corner. The interior features heated and electrically adjustable seats upholstered in Nero leather with Grigio Chiaro stitching and Cavallino embroidery on the headrests. A series of details that certainly do not go unnoticed in the eyes of those who board this super sports car.

Equipment and instrumentation

Additional features include carbon fiber trim, a JBL sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The leather and carbon-fiber-wrapped steering wheel sits in front of column-mounted carbon-fiber paddle shifters and features an engine start button, a paddle shifter drive mode selector, and gear shift lights.

The instrumentation consists of a yellow 10,000-rpm central tachometer flanked by multifunction displays. The digital odometer indicates 8,000 miles. The 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine was equipped with 661 horsepower and 561 pound-feet per pound of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a seven-speed F1 dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car was ordered with a sports exhaust system. The customization specification plate in the front trunk indicates factory colors and optional equipment. As we can see, the Ferrari at auction is vehemently equipped with all sorts of optional extras that might be useful to the driver.

The Carfax report is free of accidents or other reported damage. These are all the features of the car at auction provided by the Bring a Trailer website, where we can also note that the Ferrari will be at auction for 2 more days starting January 19, at a current price of $211,111. Again, this is a great opportunity for fans of the Maranello marque; a car without any kind of damage or accident is not easily salvageable.