This 1969 Ferrari 365 GTS is how you actually spend a fortune

History is about to go under the hammer in Miami. On Friday, February 28th, RM Sotheby’s will remind us what a car actually looks like before “efficiency” became a polite word for “boring”. We are talking about a 1969 Ferrari 365 GTS, a beauty so rare that only twenty were ever born in Maranello. This specific one, chassis number 12253, is the sixth of that elite breed, and it’s coming for the wallets of the world’s most serious collectors.

Pininfarina’s design here is muscular elegance that puts modern, wind-tunnel-obsessed “soaps” to shame. Originally delivered in Europe in a classic blue over black leather, it eventually crossed the Atlantic to live the American Dream in a private collection.

Between 2024 and 2025, this Ferrari received a mechanical and cosmetic refresh, meaning it now glows with the kind of radiance usually reserved for people who don’t have a mortgage. Under that long, sculpted hood sits the legendary 4.4-liter Colombo V12 engine, pushing out 320 HP. No turbos, no hybrid assistance, just pure, unadulterated Italian soul and 367 Nm of torque that sings very good.

The history of this Ferrari 365 GTS reads like a high-society passport. Its first owner was Giancarlo Giliberti from Desenzano del Garda, before it moved to British nobility in the 70s and finally to the United States. In 1990, it was finished in a sinister, mysterious black-on-black combination that highlights its curves better than a tailored suit.

With matching numbers for the engine and gearbox, this isn’t just a car. It’s a blue-chip investment that screams “Dolce Vita” at 7,000 RPM. While there’s no official estimate yet, let’s be honest: if you have to ask the price, you’re probably better off staying at home. For those who can afford it, this isn’t about spending money. Here you can buy a piece of an era when driving actually meant something.