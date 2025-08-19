This 1966 Ford Mustang was converted into a ‘Tesla’ with autonomous driving

For many, it may seem like sacrilege, something best left undone, and as a lifelong muscle car enthusiast (especially of classic Mustangs), I can’t help but agree. On the other hand, this conversion shows just how real the potential of reusing electric vehicle components is, even in contexts that until recently seemed unthinkable. What are we talking about? An enthusiast has brought a 1966 Ford Mustang back to life by replacing its iconic V8 with the full electric system from a crashed 2015 Tesla Model S. The result is a car that keeps its original looks but hides an entirely different mechanical heart beneath the bodywork.

A Tesla-powered 1966 Ford Mustang: innovation or sacrilege?

The drivetrain comes from a Model S that had racked up more than 248,000 miles. Despite the high mileage, both the motor and the original battery remain fully functional. According to the owner, the battery still retains 66.1 kWh of usable capacity after around 1,300 charge cycles and over 61,200 miles’ worth of energy output (98,500 kWh).

The conversion went far beyond simply dropping in the motor. The entire Tesla system was integrated into the Mustang, including the battery pack and electronic management. The outcome is a fully electric car, quicker than the original in acceleration, silent, and perfectly usable as a daily driver. When it comes to driving emotions, though, doubts remain: it’s hard to imagine an EV motor replicating the visceral feel of a V8.

On top of that, the car can be controlled remotely via the official Tesla app, features keyless entry, integrated GPS, remotely managed climate control, and even Summon mode, which allows it to move forward or backward without anyone inside. A Tesla yoke steering wheel from newer models has also been fitted.

From a technical and functional standpoint, the project proves that reusing second-hand EV components is entirely possible, an interesting step toward sustainability. Perhaps, though, not everyone will agree it should be applied to an icon like the Mustang.