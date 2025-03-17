Thieves target Stellantis facility: 15 vehicles stolen from Toledo lot

A Stellantis depot in Toledo, Ohio, was hit by an organized gang that stole 15 valuable vehicles in just minutes. The operation, which highlights a growing trend of planned car thefts in the region, primarily targeted high-end SUVs and trucks.

15 valuable vehicles stolen from Stellantis facility in Toledo

The criminals acted in the early morning hours at the facility on Stickney Avenue, managing to penetrate the secured parking lot with surprising ease. Camera recordings show a quick and well-coordinated action, indicating careful planning. The gang targeted particularly sought-after models: Dodge Durango, Jeep Wagoneer, and Ram 1500, vehicles that often become targets for criminal organizations due to their value on the black market.

The alarm was triggered immediately after the theft, mobilizing the Toledo Police Department in a large-scale operation. When some of the stolen vehicles were spotted heading north on I-75, a dramatic chase began that crossed the border into Michigan, also involving Monroe County sheriff deputies.

One of the most dramatic episodes involved a 2025 Dodge Durango, whose driver attempted every possible maneuver to lose pursuers: turning off headlights despite darkness, making sudden stops, driving against traffic, and dangerously zigzagging through traffic at high speeds. Despite repeated attempts by law enforcement to stop the vehicle with arrest devices, the chase ended only when the car ran out of fuel near the Nadeau Road exit.

At this point, the driver abandoned the vehicle, launching into a foot chase across the highway median and into an adjacent field. Authorities immediately deployed a K-9 unit and a drone to track him. Shortly after, officers noticed a blue Nissan Rogue stopping at a nearby truck rest area, a clear attempt to recover the fugitive.

An individual matching the description of the Durango driver boarded the Nissan, which attempted to move south on I-75. A new chase followed, during which the vehicle exited onto Front Street in Monroe before re-entering I-75 going against traffic. Officers managed to immobilize the car with arrest devices, and despite a final attempt to escape on foot, both occupants were captured thanks to the intervention of K-9 units.

Despite these successes, 13 of the stolen Stellantis vehicles remain to be located. Investigators are carefully examining surveillance footage and gathering testimony, suspecting that the missing vehicles were quickly transferred to secure locations to avoid detection. Authorities believe the theft may be the work of a wider criminal network specializing in luxury car theft, with a particular preference for high-performance Stellantis models.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information about the stolen vehicles or the people involved in the theft to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Investigation Office or the Toledo Police Department to contribute to the ongoing investigation.