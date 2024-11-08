Thief steals Dodge Challenger and tries to resell it to owner for $2,000

Despite technology and security measures, there’s always the “professional” thief who knows how to start a car, even when it’s locked. The owner of a 2017 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack recently discovered this. A twenty-year-old thief from Memphis stole the Challenger before the owner even realized it. When the owner discovered his car wasn’t where he had parked it, he called the police to report the theft. However, shortly after, the thief called him with an absurd proposal.

Thief steals a 2017 Dodge Challenger and demands ransom from the owner, who sets a trap

The twenty-year-old called the Dodge Challenger‘s owner, saying that if he gave him $2,300, he would get his car back. The owner agreed, but he had a plan. He called the police to inform them of the situation, and some officers went to the meeting point undercover.

The twenty-year-old thief arrived at the meeting point, a parking lot, with the Challenger and another car driven by his girlfriend following him, thinking he would need it after making the deal with the Challenger’s owner. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t know about the plan waiting for him.

As soon as he arrived at the meeting point, the undercover police officers approached, and the twenty-year-old managed to flee, not without difficulty, speeding away from the parking lot before abandoning the Challenger and escaping on foot. His girlfriend was taken into custody, although she wasn’t charged, while the twenty-year-old was captured and is now in Shelby County Prison, Memphis. He now faces several charges, including motor vehicle theft, evading arrest, and reckless driving.

The police found various illegal items in the cars and documented the damage caused to the Challenger. This was estimated at $3,700. Some might think it would have been better to pay the thief, since it would have cost less. However, that’s not the case, as he could have targeted the Challenger’s owner again, demanding more money after the first ransom. Fortunately, everything ended well.