The virtual assistant who won’t judge your Dodge Charger purchase

Stellantis has “discovered” something: launching new vehicles might actually boost sales. Revolutionary thinking. While the sector braces for a 3% sales decline in 2026, the conglomerate behind Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo confidently predicts a 6% increase. The secret weapon: new products and dealership reshuffling.

Ricardo García, Stellantis’s Porto Rico managing director, outlined the master plan with the enthusiasm of someone unveiling fire to a cave-dwelling audience. The Dodge Charger leads the charge followed by the Jeep Recon, Cherokee, and RAM Rebel 1500. But García’s trump card isn’t just sheet metal and horsepower.

“In December we had a change in the group, and in Río Piedras we now have the MVP Auto group launching this brand. I know that location will naturally grow”, García explained. Combine that geographical alchemy with new models, and apparently 6% growth materializes like corporate magic.

Yet Stellantis isn’t merely betting on traditional strategies like, you know, building desirable vehicles. They’ve unleashed something far more cutting-edge: an AI virtual assistant named Stella. Because what the car-buying experience desperately needed was another chatbot.

Stella, available 24/7 on sabemoslotuyo.com and WhatsApp, promises to “listen, understand, and support consumers throughout their entire journey”. García positioned this digital oracle as innovation incarnate, claiming it brings the brand closer “in a more human, intuitive, and useful way”. Nothing screams human connection quite like conversing with artificial intelligence.

The platform integrates communication, services, data, and sales into one convenient ecosystem. Stella won’t judge your decision to finance a Dodge Charger during a recession. She’s programmed for unconditional support.

García insists innovation isn’t just technology, but how technology translates into “real and relevant experiences for people”. Fair enough. Though one wonders if people were clamoring for AI assistance when selecting between RAM truck configurations, or if perhaps they simply wanted affordable, reliable vehicles.