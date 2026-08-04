The Viper’s little brother: Dodge is bringing back a 700+ HP V8 supercar

If you ask any die-hard Dodge Viper enthusiast what they pray for every night, the answer is always the same: a ridiculously long hood, a massive engine, and a driving experience that actively tries to throw you into a ditch. While a direct Viper successor remains locked in corporate purgatory, Stellantis has apparently realized that selling silent, heavy appliances is not keeping the lights on in Auburn Hills. Enter the Dodge SRT Copperhead, a raw, tire-shredding American supercar designed to make the agonizing wait for a new Viper significantly more bearable.

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The name should ring a bell for automotive trivia nerds. Back in the late 1990s, Dodge teased the world with a smaller, more compact baby Viper concept called the Copperhead. That project was dutifully shelved by risk-averse accountants, but the passionate horsepower lunatics at SRT have finally convinced upper management to greenlight its resurrection.

Rather than copying the mid-engine European aesthetic of the Chevrolet Corvette, the new Copperhead bridges the gap between traditional muscle car aggression and pure supercar performance, creating a unique niche with no direct rivals.

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Underneath that menacing silhouette beats a very loud, very traditional heart. Despite previous corporate pledges that V8s were officially extinct, Stellantis is orchestrating a massive U-turn, bringing back the V8 HEMI engine across RAM and Dodge lineups, even in the new Charger, which was originally designed never to see a drop of high-octane gasoline.

For the Copperhead, SRT is aiming high, likely slotting in a 6.2-liter Supercharged Hellcat V8 capable of easily pushing past 700 HP. Already previewed behind closed doors to a select group of clients and journalists, the car retains classic, aggressive muscle car proportions rather than sleek, hypercar angles.

The real intrigue, however, lies beneath the sheet metal. While early rumors suggested the Copperhead would simply ride on a tweaked version of the STLA Large platform used for the Charger, insiders now whisper something far more exotic. Dodge appears to be borrowing the chassis from the Maserati GranTurismo, an architecture evolved from Alfa Romeo’s razor-sharp Giorgio platform.

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Development is still in its early stages, with a realistic street arrival slated for 2028 or 2029. Restructuring Stellantis’ North American division remains the top priority to reignite sales, but the SRT Copperhead serves as the ultimate halo project.