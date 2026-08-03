The shiny new US-Canada bridge that Stellantis truck drivers are forbidden to touch

After decades of waiting, political debates, and construction delays starting back in June 2018, the Gordie Howe International Bridge officially opened on July 26, 2026. Connecting Michigan’s Interstate 75 directly with Ontario’s Highway 401, this modern engineering marvel was supposed to revolutionize cross-border shipping between the US and Canada. There is just one tiny, hilariously corporate catch: if you drive a semi-truck for Stellantis’ logistics arm, FCA Transport, touching that shiny new asphalt could cost you your job.

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Truck drivers affiliated with UAW Local 212 recently received an unambiguous memo. JT Barrett, the union local’s president, took to Facebook to warn drivers that taking company rigs across the Gordie Howe Bridge would trigger strict disciplinary action.

Beyond potential internal penalties, Barrett cited the risk of customs holds stemming from non-compliant documentation at the new border crossing point. Naturally, internet commenters immediately tried to turn a traffic directive into a culture war, forcing Barrett to disable comments and clarify that this wasn’t political. And honestly, corporate penny-pinching is far more ruthless than politics.

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The math behind this absurd boycott is delightfully brutal. FCA Transport currently enjoys a sweet flat-rate deal with the aging Ambassador Bridge just down the Detroit River. Instead of paying standard rates that used to bleed the company over $400,000 a month for unlimited crossings, they now pay a flat $160,000 monthly fee. That single deal saves Stellantis roughly $2.9 million annually.

Meanwhile, the fancy new Gordie Howe Bridge charges commercial vehicles 12 Canadian dollars per axle. When you calculate the toll bill for hundreds of multi-axle automotive supply chain trucks every single day, that “new bridge smell” suddenly starts looking like a major financial liability.

FCA Transport confirmed it requires a 60-day advance notice to break its lucrative contract with the Ambassador Bridge. For its part, Stellantis gave CTV News a beautifully vague corporate statement, claiming it fully intends to leverage the Gordie Howe Bridge for its critical just-in-time manufacturing operations between its Windsor assembly plant and US facilities. When? Nobody knows. Does that include FCA Transport’s direct fleet? Crickets.