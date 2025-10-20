The Ram 1500 is the fastest among large pickups in the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking.

The pickup truck was the fastest from 0 to 60 mph and had the best fuel economy on the highway.

The model is equipped with a 426 hp Hurricane 6 twin-turbo gasoline engine.

The Ram 1500 tops the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking of full-size gasoline pickups

The Ram 1500 wins another award for the brand, taking the title of champion among full-size gasoline pickups in the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking. The model is equipped with the impressive Hurricane 6 twin-turbo engine, which delivers 426 hp and 635 Nm of torque (64.8 kgfm), combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Among full-size gasoline pickups, it is the most powerful and has the highest torque.

The results were clear in the tests for the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking, conducted by the Mauá Institute of Technology on a test track in Limeira, in the interior of the state of São Paulo. The 1500 was the fastest full-size pickup truck in acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph), completing the test in an exceptional 5.9 seconds. In addition to its performance in this regard, another area where the Ram pickup stood out was its record for best highway fuel economy among competing trucks, at 11.4 km/l (27.7 mpg).

The Ram 1500 is a benchmark among full-size pickups for its performance, as demonstrated by Folha Mauá’s ranking, and for its level of equipment. It is the only pickup sold in Brazil equipped with automatic air suspension, which allows for five levels of ground clearance adjustment. The model also offers a customizable 12.3-inch instrument panel with head-up display (HUD), a 14.5-inch multimedia center, the largest among full-size pickups, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and integrated navigation, a 19-speaker, 900-watt Harman Kardon® audio system with active noise cancellation, heated and reclining rear seats, up to 22-inch wheels, and other features.