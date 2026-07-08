The Pininfarina NSX arrives in America: the 35-unit restomod changes everything

Graham Rahal Performance has some deeply offensive financial news for you. The JAS Tensei has officially touched down in North America, and it effectively marks the end of the NSX as an affordable JDM legend.

Born from an alliance between JAS Motorsport, Honda’s official European racing arm, and legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, this 1990-era restomod is limited to just 35 units worldwide. It is less of a casual project and more of a financial status symbol meant to compete directly in the ultra-wealthy sandbox currently dominated by Singer Porsches and Icon Land Cruisers.

While the actual pricing remains a closely guarded corporate secret, you can safely expect a high-six-figure conversation that will require liquidating a couple of trust funds. This isn’t a lazy badge-engineering exercise where they slap an Italian sticker on a Honda intake manifold.

Pininfarina entirely resculpted the exterior with bespoke body panels, modernizing the 1990 original’s iconic wedge profile. It retains the visual coherence of the classic NA1 and NA2 chassis but adds enough intricate surface detail to make it look like a high-fashion runway model. Beneath that gorgeous new skin, JAS Motorsport stripped the aluminum chassis and breathed heavy racing DNA into the powertrain, extensively upgrading the suspension and braking systems to ensure the mechanicals match the terrifyingly elevated price point, all managed via Rahal’s boutique shop in Columbus, Ohio.

Back in 1990, the original NSX, developed with the legendary inputs of Ayrton Senna, was built specifically to humiliate fragile Italian exotics by proving a mid-engine supercar could actually be reliable and usable every day. Fast forward to today, and the very same Japanese car has been sent back to Italy to get an expensive tailored suit from Pininfarina, all so it can be sold to North American collectors who will likely never let it see a drop of rain.

It is a brilliant statement on how the global collector hierarchy has completely shifted. The NSX is no longer an undervalued tuning platform; it has officially joined the elite, untouchable restomod aristocracy.