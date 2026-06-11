The next premium Lincoln SUV comes with a Chinese passport

The last Lincoln Corsair manufactured on American soil has officially rolled off the line at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, marking the end of a six-year domestic run. But do not expect the premium crossover to vanish from the market. It has merely packed its bags for an extended corporate relocation. The next-generation Corsair is officially moving its manufacturing headquarters across the Pacific to Chongqing, China, from where it will be imported back to North America as a pure hybrid.

Why this sudden passport change? Follow the money. Ford is pouring a staggering $2 billion into overhauling the Louisville facility, transforming a traditional, linear assembly line into an advanced “assembly tree”. This cutting-edge manufacturing hub will utilize massive aluminum monobloc castings across three simultaneous sub-assemblies, a 52,000-square-foot factory expansion, private 5G networks, and lightning-fast Wi-Fi 7 diagnostics. The catch? This ultra-modern cathedral of industry is being reserved exclusively for Ford’s next-generation electric midsize pickup truck.

Consequently, the upcoming Corsair will arrive on the US market completely streamlined. According to Ford Authority, the Chinese-built model ditches the old 2.0-liter un-electrified EcoBoost and the 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid entirely. Instead, global buyers get exactly one powertrain configuration: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor to dump 310 HP and 295 pound-feet of torque through a transmission to all four wheels.

If importing flagship luxury vehicles from China sounds like a radical gamble, remember that Lincoln already crossed this Rubicon with the larger Nautilus, which has been quietly rolling out of Changan Ford’s Hangzhou facility since the 2024 model year.

When the completely redesigned Corsair finally lands in the US for 2027, it will command an estimated starting price of $41,500, a slight premium over the current generation’s $39,895 entry fee. But here is the real kicker for the traditional luxury buyer: you can completely forget about custom configurations or personalized option boxes. To maximize global shipping logistics, future buyers will have to select a vehicle directly from pre-built dealership inventory. Fortunately, Lincoln has hoarded enough domestic stock to keep showrooms fed through 2026.