The new Ram “Epic Launch” campaign starring Terry Crews

“Epic Launch,” Ram’s new marketing and advertising campaign starring Terry Crews, kicks off season-long series taking viewers through the college football season

The new Ram campaign

October 13, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Because nothing fires up game day like horsepower under the hood and a tailgate that won’t quit, Ram has signed actor Terry Crews (“Idiocracy,” “White Chicks,” “Brookly Nine-Nine,” America’s Got Talent”) to its roster to write its “Epic Launch” anthem for the truck brand, as part of its multi-installment college football marketing campaign.

The new campaign rolls out over the course of the 2025 college football season and will consist of four national broadcast commercials, as well as multiple videos that will run across the Ram brand’s social media and digital media channels, all starring Crews. The campaign will also see a multicultural extension for the Hispanic market.

“As a former college football player and current Ram truck super fan, it was awesome for me to support both with an epic fight song,” said Crews. “I had a blast bringing this baffling idea to life.”

“Given the spirited nature of Ram’s long-standing relationship with college football, we wanted to create a Ram anthem to inspire our fans and celebrate their loyalty to the brand,” said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. “As viewers will see in our season-long marketing campaign, Terry Crews literally sings the virtues of Ram’s unrivaled performance and the many ways the truck brand standouts across its competition.”

“Ram is tackling our college football marketing campaign with the same bold creativity, focus and relentless drive that defines our truck lineup,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO. “This approach delivers exactly what our audience and truck customers crave, authenticity and power with an unexpected performance that leaves it all out there in the field. It’s yet another example of how Ram continues to do things in a way only Ram can.”

Ram teased the launch of its campaign in a television and social media video, “Favorite Song,” during the lead-up to the official launch this past weekend. Twenty-one years after Crews gave a preview of his singing voice in his hilarious rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” in the now cult classic film “White Chicks,” the performer returned for an encore—this time inside a Ram truck.

The teaser video opens on a Ram 1500 RHO in the middle of a college football stadium, over which Crews proudly announces, “Ram loves college football!” Inside, Crews explains he’s written a college fight song for Ram. But when he presses play, the 2001 smash pop-hit plays instead. “What the—? That’s not it. I do love this song, though!” exclaims Crews, before he begins singing and head-shaking to the music like he did in the “White Chicks” film.

Following the teaser, the “Epic Launch” campaign officially kicked off during college football this past weekend. The video shows a “Ramified” football stadium, with the field converted to a high-octane playground for Ram trucks, including Ram’s monster truck, while fans cheer and pyrotechnics explode around the action, with Crews, outfitted in a red, white and blue suit and as a Ram mascot, planting the Ram flag while leading fans in his rendition of Ram’s “Epic Launch” song.

“Epic Launch” lyrics:

“It’s time for a Ram fight song!

Tailgates, muscle tanks, Stars and Stripes…

Ram loves college football and mascot fights!

HEMI® engines, Hurricanes, Cummins, too.

Drew Allar, this NIL deal’s for you!

The baddest trucks you’ll ever see … with thousands of miles of warrantyyyy!”

Ram brand now offers America’s best full-size truck limited powertrain warranty, covering 2026 model-year Ram trucks and vans (excluding full battery-electric vehicles) sold in the United States. The new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty reflects Ram’s commitment to long-term vehicle quality as more buyers opt for extended loan terms.

Ram announced the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, beginning with the 2026 Ram 1500. The first trucks with the V-8 powertrain began arriving at dealerships this summer, with dealerships reporting initial units selling in five days on average, driven by strong consumer anticipation and demand. Ram retail sales increased 26% in Q3 2025.

The campaign was created by Doner in partnership with Ram.