The new Ram 3500 Laramie Night Edition is featured at the 48th ABQM National Championships

The Ram 3500 Laramie Night Edition at the 48th edition of the National Quarter Horse Championship

The new Ram 3500 Laramie Night Edition, previewed during the Interlagos Festival 2025 – Auto Edition, is starring at the 48th edition of the National Quarter Horse Championship, organized by the Brazilian Association of Quarter Horse Breeders (ABQM) and held in the city of Araçatuba, inland from the state of São Paulo. The ABQM, founded on August 15, 1969, has a concession from the Ministry of Agriculture, Breeding and Supply (MAPA) to manage the Quarter Horse Genealogical Registration Service (SRG) throughout Brazil.

“It is an honor to once again celebrate Ram’s long-standing partnership with ABQM. When we had the opportunity to present the new 3500 to our partners at the 48th National Quarter Mile Championship, we decided to take the opportunity to offer the first experience of the model to a select audience, allowing them to appreciate all the power, capability, luxury and technology of the largest and best-performing Ram pickup in Brazil,” says Juliano Machado, Ram vice president for South America. “The new model has been very well received by our members, which confirms the correctness of our decision to present it at the championship,” he concludes.

Ram, which has been working with ABQM for five years, is present at the event with an exclusive space, offering members official Ram Store items, as well as displays and test drives of models in the current range, such as the Rampage, a pickup truck that has already won 25 awards from the trade press since its launch, and the 1500, the fastest pickup truck on sale in the Brazilian market, with 0-60 mph acceleration in less than six seconds.

The star of the show, however, is the new 3500 Laramie Night Edition. The 48th edition of the National Quarter Horse Championship was chosen to introduce the model to a loyal audience that takes full advantage of the towing capacity of the country’s best-performing pickup: the new 3500 tows more than nine tons, allowing it to tow, for example, a horse trailer.

The 2025 pickup range, already the most powerful in the diesel segment in the Brazilian market, consolidates its supremacy with the main new addition under the hood: the new Cummins® High-Output Turbodiesel 6.7-liter inline-six engine, which delivers 436 hp and an impressive 1,458 Nm (148.7 kgfm) of torque. Paired with the new engine is the new TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission, as well as 4×2, 4×4 and reduced-speed all-wheel drive systems.

On the outside, the highlight of the new Ram 3500 Laramie Night Edition is the front end, which features a new grille, bumper moldings, and redesigned full LED headlights and taillights. Inside, all the luxury and technology of Brazil’s largest and best-performing pickup is present: in addition to refinement, interior space and the use of high-quality materials, there is a new multimedia center with a 14.5-inch vertical screen, the largest in the segment.

The improvements made to the new 3500 can be admired up close by ABQM members participating in the 48th National Quarter Horse Championship, scheduled through July 20. This year, the championship is offering prizes worth more than R$4 million, as well as trophies and buckles, for winners in the 18 categories. According to the Sports Department of the Brazilian Association of Quarter Horse Breeders (ABQM), a total of 1,900 competitors and 3,400 animals will participate.

