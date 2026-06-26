The new Hyundai Elantra proves sedans aren’t dead yet

Hyundai has dropped a refreshing reality check. The eighth-generation Avante, better known to North American buyers as the Elantra, just pulled off its global sheet at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show, and it looks like it finally graduated from design therapy.

Gone is the aggressive, hyper-creased “origami” aesthetic of the seventh-generation model, a car whose jagged lines spent the last six years violently dividing opinions in suburban parking lots. Instead, the Korean brand chose maturity, smoothing out the visual chaos to borrow cleaner, more authoritative styling cues from its premium stablemates.

Hyundai’s latest compact sedan is bigger, calmer, and genuinely handsome. It stretches its wheelbase out to a substantial 108.3 inches, deliberately eclipsing the Honda Civic’s 107.7 inches to claim ultimate bragging rights in the compact segment hierarchy. The heavily marketed “Parametric Dynamics” body folds have been largely axed, replaced by aggressively flared fenders, a flat roofline, and vertical LED taillights that frame an imposing horizontal light strip stretching across the trunk lid.

Inside the cabin, the interior designers were clearly permitted to override the typical corporate cost-cutting division. The old dual-screen setup has been completely evicted in favor of a massive 17-inch central display running Pleos Connect. Drivers will also look at a compact 9.9-inch gauge cluster tucked near the base of the windshield in a very Toyota-esque ergonomic fashion.

Under the hood, the Korean market receives the new TMED-II two-motor hybrid system churning out roughly 155 HP, complete with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities. Yes, you can now power an electric tea kettle directly from your compact sedan. The base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine carrying 147 HP remains safely unchanged.

Performance purists, however, will eye the confirmed Elantra N, which ditches its beloved 2.0-liter turbo for a meatier 2.5-liter turbocharged unit, though corporate lips remain tightly sealed on whether a manual transmission survives the transition.

Despite the global obsession with high-riding utility vehicles, Hyundai quietly moved nearly 129,000 Elantras in the US last year, with 2026 sales projections trending upward. While the SUV market experiences a slight hangover, the humble sedan is executing a quiet, stubborn rebellion, and Hyundai is more than happy to build the flagship for it.