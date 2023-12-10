The new Dodge Charger previewed in the new Christmas commercial

Dodge has unveiled a new Christmas commercial that gives us a sneak peek of the next generation of the Dodge Charger. This preview allows us to take a first look at this iconic vehicle, even though it’s in an animated representation. The next-generation Charger evokes memories of the Daytona EV concept, which was presented last year. Dodge continues to maintain a vintage-inspired design, featuring a sculpted front end, hood bulges, and robust lines that extend toward the rear of the car.

The American automaker has revealed the first image of the future generation of the Dodge Charger in the Christmas video

The image suggests that the new Dodge Charger Coupe could be a large car, maintaining the proportions of the concept. This suggests that there will be ample space for rear passengers, although we cannot yet confirm if the final model in dealerships will be identical to the concept.

When compared to the Daytona concept, we notice some significant differences. For example, the headlights appear more traditional and round, unlike the slender light bar present in the electric concept’s grille. Additionally, the presence of a long front door suggests the presence of hidden four doors, indicating that we may be dealing with a sedan.

The new Dodge Charger also presents other changes compared to the concept, including larger side mirrors, a less conspicuous but still sporty front bumper, and an aggressively designed hood. However, we do not yet have a view of the rear of the car, nor do we know if it will feature the classic Dodge badge or the recently reintroduced Fratzog logo.

An important change concerns the available engine options. Dodge has announced that the new Charger will no longer offer the V8 engine but will instead be equipped with Stellantis’ new inline-six Hurricane engine. This engine will have two power levels, with a base version producing 400 hp (Standard Output) and a higher-output version with 500 hp (High Output).

While these details are promising, fans of the powerful Hellcat and SRT versions may desire even more power. Fortunately, Stellantis has announced that they are working on a more powerful engine, which could be destined for the flagship Charger combustion models and the successor to the RAM TRX, known as RAM RHO. Additionally, we must not forget the arrival of a new Chrysler 300 based on the Charger’s platform.

According to the video, the new Dodge Charger is expected to arrive “by the end of 2024.”