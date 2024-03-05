The new Dodge Charger already revealed just hours before the official debut

There is anticipation for the new Dodge Charger, which is set to officially debut today in just a few hours. This debut is significant because the iconic Charger from the American manufacturer is going electric, featuring a completely revamped model generation. Indeed, the Dodge Charger will undergo a decidedly radical transformation that will wholly depart from the current generation we know and have known, to this day.

However, a leak has emerged in the last few minutes, revealing a series of images online just hours before the official debut, which has completely unveiled its final design; both exterior and interior. In terms of style, we already knew that the new Dodge Charger would feature some elements previously seen on other iconic models, starting with the Challenger. There will be an unexpected four-door variant that allows the Charger to put a high-end sedan on the road based on the more sporty, three-door version, which should thus be named the Charger Daytona. However, there will be no room for the powerful V8 HEMI under the long hood, replaced by an electric powertrain that steers the Dodge Charger towards modernity.

From the leak, numerous interior details of the Dodge Charger have emerged for the first time

Regarding the exterior appearance of the new generation of Dodge Charger, we almost already knew everything. Now, the entire front section is occupied by headlights that span the full width of the front and are integrated into a single piece with a lighting function. The cooling section is reduced to a trapezoidal opening at the base of the front bumper, flanked by two vertical air intakes at the ends. At the rear, the management of the lights follows what was already seen at the front, thus using a full-width horizontal layout; however, the exhausts are missing due to the adoption of the electric unit useful for driving this new Charger on the road.

Inside, visible for the first time without any camouflage, remains a high level of sportiness that characterizes the cabin. The dashboard is dominated by two screens; one for driving functions positioned behind the steering wheel and another for infotainment management, which seems to be the same as seen on other models from the Stellantis brands. The dashboard and door panels are adorned with a pattern that seems to light up, thus possibly able to change the ambient lighting, likely through a configurable command by the occupants. The front seats represent one of the most interesting details of the cabin that characterizes this new Dodge Charger, as well as the steering wheel covered in Alcantara and equipped with a sporty design with a cut at the bottom.

The Dodge Charger is expected to be offered with variants equipped with one or two electric motors with outputs of 340 kW (462 HP) or 440 kW (598 HP). These are expected to be joined by the top-of-the-range variant, named SRT Banshee, which, through modifications made by Dodge’s aftermarket department Direct Connection, should benefit from at least 500 kW of power, about 680 HP. All will adopt 800 Volt technology for charging and an automatic selector with more than two ratios. More details will be available in a few hours during the presentation.