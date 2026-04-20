The new Audi RS 6 sedan returns to reclaim the throne

Some of us still believe in the sanctity of the three-box silhouette. Enter the digital sorcery of kelsonik, who recently dropped a 2027 Audi RS 6 Sedan render on Instagram that feels less like a design study and more like a provocation aimed directly at the BMW M5’s jugular. We’ve spent years resigned to the fact that “RS 6” meant “Avant”, but this vision of a proper trunked predator reminds us of the grammar of speed we almost forgot.

Up front, this isn’t your neighborhood A6 Sedan coming home from a grocery run. The grille has been reimagined as a wide, gaping maw, flanked by lateral air intakes that look ready to inhale small birds and lukewarm competitors. The front spoiler sits dangerously low. Even the headlights have undergone a subtle evolution, with a DRL pattern that stares you down with a predatory focus, while the hood remains unchanged.

Moving along the flanks, we see the real muscle on this RS 6. The wheel arches have been flared just enough to suggest a steroid-enhanced gym routine, housing massive, concave wheels that hide red brake calipers. The side skirts are sharp, cutting through the air like a tailor-made suit, though the mirrors remain suspiciously stock.

But the rear is where the sermon ends and the violence begins. If the dual oval exhaust tips don’t tell you this is an Audi Sport flagship, you might need a new hobby. This imaginary RS 6 Sedan sports an aggressive diffuser and a ducktail spoiler that gives the trunk lid a much-needed attitude adjustment. With the four rings and RS badges finished in matte black, the car looks like a “black hole” of performance, ready to swallow the Autobahn whole.

If Audi has the courage to bring this to life by late 2024 for the 2027 model year, and if they have the mercy to keep the V8 heartbeat alive, the choice between this and the increasingly heavy M5 isn’t just a question, it’s a moral imperative.