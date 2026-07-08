The new Alfa Romeo SZ is back to scare corporate accountants

Digital designer Carlo Indelicato just weaponized LinkedIn to remind us of a time when Alfa Romeo actually built cars that terrified people. His virtual concept of a new Alfa Romeo SZ resurrects “Il Mostro” (The Monster), the legendary 1989 Sport Zagato that gleefully divided automotive enthusiasts into two warring camps.

The original wasn’t sculpted to win a generic beauty pageant; its chunky proportions, chopped front, and razor-sharp edges were a deliberate denial to compromise. It bypassed mainstream trends to become an immortal icon for wealthy collectors.

Indelicato’s modern interpretation captures that exact same beautifully unhinged personality. The aggressive face features the traditional Alfa Romeo shield, now encircled by a razor-thin light strip cutting across the nose. With a dangerously low, chiseled hood, massive track widths, and heavily flared fenders, it boasts the menacing stance of a purebred track weapon masquerading as a street-legal vehicle.

The profile is clean yet incredibly muscular, featuring a contrasting black roof, a high beltline, and nostalgic gold wheels that honor Alfa’s racing heritage without trapping the project in a lazy retro prison. At the back, the design reaches peak insanity with a towering rear wing, horizontal taillights mirroring the 1989 ancestor, a deep aerodynamic diffuser, and a single center-exit exhaust.

Wrapped in matte red paint and dripping with carbon fiber details, this virtual grand tourer isn’t envisioned as a sanitized, silent electric commuter pod. The virtual blueprint calls for a high-performance turbocharged engine spinning the rear wheels, augmented by active aerodynamics. It promises the kind of raw sound, mechanical vibration, and visceral involvement that built Alfa Romeo’s legend before boardroom spreadsheets took over.

Naturally, the Biscione’s official product pipelines contain absolutely no mention of this machine. While past unconfirmed rumors whispered about a potential ultra-exclusive, limited-edition run, the reality remains completely opaque. Whether these nostalgic whispers will ever find traction under the brand’s new leadership, spearheaded by CEO Santo Ficili, is anybody’s guess.